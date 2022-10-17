Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the Eskom debt relief package when he tables his medium-term budget policy statement on October 26, he said on Friday.
“We will be saying what is the quantum over what period, and what are the conditions to be attached, because if Eskom does not make efficiency improvements we are likely to come back ... moving forward, Eskom must be able to invest in productive infrastructure,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank...
