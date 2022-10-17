×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget

Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the Eskom debt relief package when he tables his medium-term budget policy statement on October 26, he said on Friday.

“We will be saying what is the quantum over what period, and what are the conditions to be attached, because if Eskom does not make efficiency improvements we are likely to come back ... moving forward, Eskom must be able to invest in productive infrastructure,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.