×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil treads water as cut in supply target counters other factors

The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week

14 October 2022 - 12:31 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

London — Oil prices were stable on Friday as support from a large cut to the Opec+ supply target and a weaker dollar were countered by global recession fears and weak oil demand in China.

Brent crude futures were down 31c, or 0.3%, at $94.26 a barrel at 9.24am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 25c, or 0.3%, to $88.86.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week after two weeks of gains on concern over the global economy.

The dollar dropped from recent highs this week, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting Covid-19 flare-ups after a week-long holiday ahead of a Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership.

The country's infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-Covid-19 policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for 2022 and 2023, warning of a potential global recession.

On the bullish side, the Opec+ announced a 2-million barrel per day (bpd) cut to oil production targets, last week. Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a 1-million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.

“The prospect of a decrease of about 1-million bpd from next month onwards will sharply reduce a previously expected build in critically low oil inventories over the coming months,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Saudi Arabia and the US, meanwhile, have clashed over the decision.

Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in US distillate stocks, though there has been a larger than expected surge in US crude oil in storage.​ 

Reuters

Global stocks lift after overnight rally in US shares

US stocks surged to close more than 2% higher, as investors covering short bets drove a rebound from an earlier sell-off
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE firms as investors assess US inflation figures

Despite a high inflation report, US equities turned positive as ‘some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower’
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian shares rally as China signals stronger stimulus

Stocks follow Wall Street higher amid speculation of a British government U-turn on its fiscal plans
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces higher Asian markets after US rally
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses despite hot US CPI
Markets
3.
Global equities slide to almost two-year low
Markets
4.
Oil heads higher as the dollar weakens
Markets
5.
Gold inches up but on track for weekly fall
Markets

Related Articles

Global stocks lift after overnight rally in US shares

Markets

JSE firms as investors assess US inflation figures

Markets

Asian shares rally as China signals stronger stimulus

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.