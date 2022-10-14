×

Markets

JSE firms as investors assess US inflation figures

Despite a high inflation report, US equities turned positive as ‘some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower’

14 October 2022 - 11:26 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE reversed the previous session’s losses on Friday, rebounding along with its global peers as investors assessed the US inflation report that came in slightly worse than expected.

The all share fell more than 1% after the US labor department published its inflation report for September on Thursday, but reversed most of the losses, tracking the US session’s rally...

