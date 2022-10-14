The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week
The big question is whether this dollar surge is in fact a ‘short run’ aberration or whether it is a more permanent feature of the global landscape
The corrected state capture inquiry report recommends that law enforcement investigate Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption
The company says sustained improvements in plant efficiencies at its smelters helped it to increase ferrochrome production
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The guidelines are part of a wide-ranging review of treatment for young transgender people seeking NHS care.
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
The JSE reversed the previous session’s losses on Friday, rebounding along with its global peers as investors assessed the US inflation report that came in slightly worse than expected.
The all share fell more than 1% after the US labor department published its inflation report for September on Thursday, but reversed most of the losses, tracking the US session’s rally...
JSE firms as investors assess US inflation figures
Despite a high inflation report, US equities turned positive as ‘some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower’
