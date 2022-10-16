Market data — October 16 2022

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
The conclusion that free-for-all alliances are leading the party towards continuing leadership incoherence and internal conflict has been disproved
Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
The Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management and private wealth businesses
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
The move comes after an independent commission found it had failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Committing to a lifestyle change is more important than worrying what the peacock dressed in Under Armour thinks
