×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — October 16 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

16 October 2022 - 22:16
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after Wall Street’s ...
Markets
2.
China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher
Markets
3.
Pause in dollar rally allows gold to firm
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly lower as ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares dip on Wall Street hammering as UK ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.