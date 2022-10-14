×

Gold inches up but on track for weekly fall

Spot gold rises 0.2%, helped by a pullback in the US dollar and treasury yields

14 October 2022 - 07:20 Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked higher on Friday, helped by a pullback in the US dollar and treasury yields, though growing anticipation of another oversized US Federal Reserve interest rate hike kept the bullion on track for a weekly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,668.46/oz, at 4.02am GMT. Prices were down 1.6% so far for the week.

US gold futures inched 0.1% down at $1,666.80.

The dollar index was down 0.2%, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were off a 14-year peak touched on Thursday.

“Gold is stuck between not seeing a pivot any time soon but there is a light at the end of the tunnel here in the sense that the Fed might pause,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“In medium term there’s greater chance for gold to go higher than lower. We’re going to see negative outcomes in the economies globally, which could eventually tip the scales in favour of rate cuts.”

Data released on Thursday showed US consumer prices increased more than expected in September, as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, with core consumer price index jumping 6.6% on an annual basis.

Traders are largely expecting a fourth straight 75 basis point increase at the close of the Fed’s November 1-2 meeting.

Though traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, interest rate hikes to control soaring prices have reduced bullion’s appeal since it yields no interest.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,660/oz to $1,674/oz, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.98/oz and was set for its biggest weekly decline since August.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $900.49/oz and palladium was 0.9% higher at $2,125.50. Both metals were headed for their first weekly drop in three.

Reuters

Mining production falls for seventh consecutive month

SA's mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
Economy
20 hours ago

JSE faces uphill battle as global markets digest IMF outlook

The IMF forecast global growth will slow to 2.7% in 2023, a year that will 'feel like a recession for millions of people and businesses'
Markets
2 days ago

Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal

The deal will see the R7.67bn gold miner take control of Mogale Gold and the Mintails SA Soweto Cluster
Companies
1 week ago
