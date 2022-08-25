×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil rises on possible Opec+ output cuts

Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil

25 August 2022 - 08:16 Jeslyn Lerh and Laura Sanicola
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for big producers to cut output and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 59c, or 0.6%, to $101.81 a barrel by 4am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42c, or 0.4%, at $95.31 a barrel.

Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility that oil cartel Opec and its allies, known as Opec+, will cut production to support prices.

Also, discussions on an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports.

“Brent crude oil prices rebounded above the $100/barrel mark following Saudi officials showing willingness to defend prices via an Opec+ production cut if necessary,” Citi analysts said in a note.

However, there is still uncertainty ahead for Opec+ to justify an output reduction amid negotiations around the Iranian nuclear deal, and a deteriorating macroeconomic picture as the energy crunch gets worse, the Citi analysts said.

In the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, BP reported shutting some units its Whiting, Indiana, refinery after an electrical fire on Wednesday. The 430,000 barrel-a-day plant is a key supplier of fuels to the central US and the city of Chicago.

Talks between the EU, the US and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are continuing with Iran saying it had received a response from the Us to the EU’s “final” text to resurrect the agreement.

Opec sources told Reuters that any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of Iranian oil to the market, should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

Falling US crude and product stockpiles also added to the upward pressure on prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3-million barrels in the week to August 19 at 421.7-million barrels, steeper from analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The bullish effect was countered by a drawdown in petrol inventories that was less than expected, reflecting tepid demand.

US petrol stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6-million barrels, compared with earlier expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel drop.

Overall US petrol demand sunk in the most recent period, leaving the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7% below the year-earlier period.

Reuters

Softer dollar supports gold ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

Investors are waiting to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on US rate hikes
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian markets rise as traders watch for US rate hike clues

Investors are nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on future rate hikes
Markets
2 hours ago

Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Markets
21 hours ago

Asian stocks slip, dollar strengthens on Fed’s hawkish stance

MSCI’s index of Asian shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, on track for the index’s eight successive daily drop
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
3.
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi ...
Markets
4.
Softer dollar supports gold ahead of Jackson Hole ...
Markets
5.
Gold prices edge up as dollar rally eases
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before Jackson Hole

Markets

JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.