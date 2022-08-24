Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
London — Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that Opec could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market, and fears about a global economic downturn.
Brent for October settlement reached a three-week high, trading up $1.30, or 1.3%, at $101.52 a barrel by 8.50am GMT. US crude was up $1.18, or 1.3%, at $94.92 a barrel.
Contracts for both crudes soared on Tuesday after Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman flagged the possibility of cutting production amid poor futures market liquidity and macroeconomic fears.
Opec sources later told Reuters that any cuts by Opec+ were likely to coincide with a return of Iranian the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.
A US official said on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.
Opec+ is already producing 2.9-million barrels per day less than its target, sources said, complicating any decision on cuts or how to calculate the baseline for an output reduction.
“The oil price and supply outlook suggest that an Opec+ cut is not currently warranted,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said, outlining possible threats to supply underpinning the market.
“Global oil supply could take a hit as peak US hurricane season approaches,” he said. “Elsewhere, future supply outages in Libya cannot be discounted while Nigeria's oil fortunes show little sign of improving.”
US crude stockpiles fell by about 5.6-million barrels for the week ended August 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had estimated a drop of 900,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.
US government figures were due out on Wednesday.
Market participants will be watching Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole central bank symposium on Friday. He is expected to stress the Fed's focus on controlling inflation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia
Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
London — Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that Opec could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market, and fears about a global economic downturn.
Brent for October settlement reached a three-week high, trading up $1.30, or 1.3%, at $101.52 a barrel by 8.50am GMT. US crude was up $1.18, or 1.3%, at $94.92 a barrel.
Contracts for both crudes soared on Tuesday after Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman flagged the possibility of cutting production amid poor futures market liquidity and macroeconomic fears.
Opec sources later told Reuters that any cuts by Opec+ were likely to coincide with a return of Iranian the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.
A US official said on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.
Opec+ is already producing 2.9-million barrels per day less than its target, sources said, complicating any decision on cuts or how to calculate the baseline for an output reduction.
“The oil price and supply outlook suggest that an Opec+ cut is not currently warranted,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said, outlining possible threats to supply underpinning the market.
“Global oil supply could take a hit as peak US hurricane season approaches,” he said. “Elsewhere, future supply outages in Libya cannot be discounted while Nigeria's oil fortunes show little sign of improving.”
US crude stockpiles fell by about 5.6-million barrels for the week ended August 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had estimated a drop of 900,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.
US government figures were due out on Wednesday.
Market participants will be watching Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole central bank symposium on Friday. He is expected to stress the Fed's focus on controlling inflation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil falls on easing fears of Opec+ output cut
Oil falls on stronger dollar and fears rates hike will slow recovery
Oil rises $1 a barrel on tight supply
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.