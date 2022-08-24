×

Markets

Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers

24 August 2022 - 12:38 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS

London — Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that Opec could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market, and fears about a global economic downturn.

Brent for October settlement reached a three-week high, trading up $1.30, or 1.3%, at $101.52 a barrel by 8.50am GMT. US crude was up $1.18, or 1.3%, at $94.92 a barrel.

Contracts for both crudes soared on Tuesday after Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman flagged the possibility of cutting production amid poor futures market liquidity and macroeconomic fears.

Opec sources later told Reuters that any cuts by Opec+ were likely to coincide with a return of Iranian the market should Tehran secure a nuclear deal with world powers.

A US official said on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

Opec+ is already producing 2.9-million barrels per day less than its target, sources said, complicating any decision on cuts or how to calculate the baseline for an output reduction.

“The oil price and supply outlook suggest that an Opec+ cut is not currently warranted,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said, outlining possible threats to supply underpinning the market.

“Global oil supply could take a hit as peak US hurricane season approaches,” he said. “Elsewhere, future supply outages in Libya cannot be discounted while Nigeria's oil fortunes show little sign of improving.”

US crude stockpiles fell by about 5.6-million barrels for the week ended August 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had estimated a drop of 900,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

US government figures were due out on Wednesday.

Market participants will be watching Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole central bank symposium on Friday. He is expected to stress the Fed's focus on controlling inflation.

Reuters

