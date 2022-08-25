×

Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram ups dividend by a quarter as colds and flu resurge

The return of demand for over-the-counter medicine helped lift Adcock's headline earnings in its year to end-June

25 August 2022 - 08:05 Karl Gernetzky

Drugmaker Adcock Ingram has upped its full-year dividend by a quarter after getting a boost from the return of colds and flu, with its flagship Panado brand registering more than R500m in sales for the first time.

The company, which also counts Corenza C among its products, reported that headline earnings rose 21% to R812m to end-June, with organic volumes growing 6%. The group opted for a 213c total dividend, representing about a R361m payout from Adcock, which is valued at R8.4bn on the JSE...

