Drugmaker Adcock Ingram has upped its full-year dividend by a quarter after getting a boost from the return of colds and flu, with its flagship Panado brand registering more than R500m in sales for the first time.
The company, which also counts Corenza C among its products, reported that headline earnings rose 21% to R812m to end-June, with organic volumes growing 6%. The group opted for a 213c total dividend, representing about a R361m payout from Adcock, which is valued at R8.4bn on the JSE...
Adcock Ingram ups dividend by a quarter as colds and flu resurge
The return of demand for over-the-counter medicine helped lift Adcock's headline earnings in its year to end-June
