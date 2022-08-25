Asian markets rise as traders watch for US rate hike clues

Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
SA’s largest alcohol producer reported an increase in profit for the year to end-June, with volumes rising as lockdowns receded
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
Hong Kong — Asian markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.
Australian shares climbed 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.52% and China’s CSI300 advanced 0.27%.
The Federal Reserve’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is due to start on Friday.
Investors now expect the Fed funds rate to peak at 3.80% in March 2023, up from 3.62% a fortnight ago, said National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland.
“Market moves at least are consistent with the hawkish pushback seen by Fed officials over recent weeks,” he said.
Interest rate futures imply a 60% chance of a 75 basis point Fed hike in September.
In early Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes rose to 3.1095% compared with its US close of 3.106% on Wednesday.
The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.4028% compared with a US close of 3.386%.
The yields had also made gains overnight, though that did not stop US equity markets rising on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.18%, the S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41%.
The dollar edged 0.01% lower against the yen to ¥137.09. It is still some distance from its high this year of ¥139.39 in mid-July.
The European single currency was flat during early Asian trade at $0.9968, having lost 2.45% in a month.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other big trading partners, was slightly weaker in Asia at 108.51.
“Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC [Federal open market committee] chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the US dollar in the run-up to his speech on Friday,” Commonwealth Bank analysts wrote in a client note.
“However, there is a risk that the speech is deemed not hawkish enough and that we see some retracement in the US dollar.”
US crude ticked up 0.38% to $95.25 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $101.22 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1,752.96/oz.
“Gold edged higher as the market weighs the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the annual gather of central bankers at Jackson Hole. The weakening economic activity induced some haven buying in the precious metals, snapping six days of declines,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian markets rise as traders watch for US rate hike clues
Investors are nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on future rate hikes
Hong Kong — Asian markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.
Australian shares climbed 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.52% and China’s CSI300 advanced 0.27%.
The Federal Reserve’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is due to start on Friday.
Investors now expect the Fed funds rate to peak at 3.80% in March 2023, up from 3.62% a fortnight ago, said National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland.
“Market moves at least are consistent with the hawkish pushback seen by Fed officials over recent weeks,” he said.
Interest rate futures imply a 60% chance of a 75 basis point Fed hike in September.
In early Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes rose to 3.1095% compared with its US close of 3.106% on Wednesday.
The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.4028% compared with a US close of 3.386%.
The yields had also made gains overnight, though that did not stop US equity markets rising on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.18%, the S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41%.
The dollar edged 0.01% lower against the yen to ¥137.09. It is still some distance from its high this year of ¥139.39 in mid-July.
The European single currency was flat during early Asian trade at $0.9968, having lost 2.45% in a month.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other big trading partners, was slightly weaker in Asia at 108.51.
“Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC [Federal open market committee] chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the US dollar in the run-up to his speech on Friday,” Commonwealth Bank analysts wrote in a client note.
“However, there is a risk that the speech is deemed not hawkish enough and that we see some retracement in the US dollar.”
US crude ticked up 0.38% to $95.25 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $101.22 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1,752.96/oz.
“Gold edged higher as the market weighs the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the annual gather of central bankers at Jackson Hole. The weakening economic activity induced some haven buying in the precious metals, snapping six days of declines,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Reuters
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before Jackson Hole
JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia
Asian stocks slip, dollar strengthens on Fed’s hawkish stance
Gold tepid as dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed comments
Oil falls on easing fears of Opec+ output cut
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.