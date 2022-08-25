×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Asian markets rise as traders watch for US rate hike clues

Investors are nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on future rate hikes

25 August 2022 - 07:34 Scott Murdoch
Picture: 123RF/AHORIZON
Picture: 123RF/AHORIZON

Hong Kong — Asian markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares climbed 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.52% and China’s CSI300 advanced 0.27%.

The Federal Reserve’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is due to start on Friday.

Investors now expect the Fed funds rate to peak at 3.80% in March 2023, up from 3.62% a fortnight ago, said National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland.

“Market moves at least are consistent with the hawkish pushback seen by Fed officials over recent weeks,” he said.

Interest rate futures imply a 60% chance of a 75 basis point Fed hike in September.

In early Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes rose to 3.1095% compared with its US close of 3.106% on Wednesday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.4028% compared with a US close of 3.386%.

The yields had also made gains overnight, though that did not stop US equity markets rising on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.18%, the S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41%.

The dollar edged 0.01% lower against the yen to ¥137.09. It is still some distance from its high this year of ¥139.39 in mid-July.

The European single currency was flat during early Asian trade at $0.9968, having lost 2.45% in a month.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other big trading partners, was slightly weaker in Asia at 108.51.

“Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC [Federal open market committee] chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the US dollar in the run-up to his speech on Friday,” Commonwealth Bank analysts wrote in a client note.

“However, there is a risk that the speech is deemed not hawkish enough and that we see some retracement in the US dollar.”

US crude ticked up 0.38% to $95.25 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.5% to $101.22 a barrel.

Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1,752.96/oz.

“Gold edged higher as the market weighs the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the annual gather of central bankers at Jackson Hole. The weakening economic activity induced some haven buying in the precious metals, snapping six days of declines,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Reuters

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole

Activity is subdued as investors wait for a key speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before Jackson Hole

Investors appear unwilling to take big positions, preferring to wait for guidance from monetary policymakers at the annual symposium in the US
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters

A US Federal Reserve official offered some hawkish commentary overnight, pointing to an aggressive stance from the Bank
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
3.
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi ...
Markets
4.
Softer dollar supports gold ahead of Jackson Hole ...
Markets
5.
Gold prices edge up as dollar rally eases
Markets

Related Articles

Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on warnings by Saudi Arabia

Markets

Asian stocks slip, dollar strengthens on Fed’s hawkish stance

Markets

Gold tepid as dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed comments

Markets

Oil falls on easing fears of Opec+ output cut

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.