JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole

Activity is subdued as investors wait for a key speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
The food services group raises its dividend for the year 75% to R7 per share, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
The JSE looks set to join positive Asian markets on Thursday morning, though activity is expected to be constrained as investors wait for the Jackson Hole symposium in the US.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech on Friday, which will be closely watched for details on Fed’s economic outlook, given the main themes facing investors are an extended period of restrictive monetary policy and a deteriorating global economy.
Markets remain apprehensive, with activity consistent with a hawkish pushback by officials in recent weeks, National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland said in a note.
“It is unclear, given the uncertainties, how definitive Powell can be in this year’s address, given how wrong-footed the Fed was this time last year,” he said.
Globally, investors are still watching the war in Ukraine, which has now passed its six-month mark, while energy costs keep climbing in Europe, while many countries are also grappling with historic drought conditions.
In early trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.41%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.61% and Australia’s All Ordinaries index 0.67%. Markets in Hong Kong are closed due to typhoon issues.
Gold was up 0.3% to $1,756/oz while platinum gained 0.99% to $881.60. Brent crude was little changed at $101.69 a barrel.
The rand was 0.47% firmer at R16.88/$, extending a 0.3% gain on Wednesday, when consumer inflation data for July came in a little higher than expected at 7.8% year on year.
Producer inflation numbers for July are due later, and are expected to show an acceleration to above 17%, from 16.2% in June.
Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater is due to release its results for the six months to end-June later, having indicated profits have about halved, hit by lower metal prices, flooding in Montana and a period of suspension its Beatrix mine operations.
Gold Fields is due to report a climb in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of as much as a third in its half year to end-June, boosted by a higher gold price and increased production.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole
Activity is subdued as investors wait for a key speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
The JSE looks set to join positive Asian markets on Thursday morning, though activity is expected to be constrained as investors wait for the Jackson Hole symposium in the US.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech on Friday, which will be closely watched for details on Fed’s economic outlook, given the main themes facing investors are an extended period of restrictive monetary policy and a deteriorating global economy.
Markets remain apprehensive, with activity consistent with a hawkish pushback by officials in recent weeks, National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland said in a note.
“It is unclear, given the uncertainties, how definitive Powell can be in this year’s address, given how wrong-footed the Fed was this time last year,” he said.
Globally, investors are still watching the war in Ukraine, which has now passed its six-month mark, while energy costs keep climbing in Europe, while many countries are also grappling with historic drought conditions.
In early trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.41%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.61% and Australia’s All Ordinaries index 0.67%. Markets in Hong Kong are closed due to typhoon issues.
Gold was up 0.3% to $1,756/oz while platinum gained 0.99% to $881.60. Brent crude was little changed at $101.69 a barrel.
The rand was 0.47% firmer at R16.88/$, extending a 0.3% gain on Wednesday, when consumer inflation data for July came in a little higher than expected at 7.8% year on year.
Producer inflation numbers for July are due later, and are expected to show an acceleration to above 17%, from 16.2% in June.
Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater is due to release its results for the six months to end-June later, having indicated profits have about halved, hit by lower metal prices, flooding in Montana and a period of suspension its Beatrix mine operations.
Gold Fields is due to report a climb in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of as much as a third in its half year to end-June, boosted by a higher gold price and increased production.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before Jackson Hole
WATCH: Market Report
JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks slip, dollar strengthens on Fed’s hawkish stance
Gold tepid as dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed comments
Oil falls on easing fears of Opec+ output cut
JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.