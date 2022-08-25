×

Markets

Softer dollar supports gold ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

Investors are waiting to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on US rate hikes

25 August 2022 - 07:52 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited guidance on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve from a key central bankers’ meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,756.20/oz, at 4.14am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,769.20. The dollar was down 0.2%, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yields held near multi-week highs hit in the previous session.

Investors across financial markets are bracing for the US central bank to reiterate its commitment to tame inflation or signal a “pivot” to subdued interest rate hikes. Powell will address the annual global central banking conference at Jackson Hole on Friday.

“Will the Fed still be looking at aggressively increasing interest rates and affecting the economy and whether that will be on the back-burner for now... People want to have clarity on this,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Monetary policy will be the key factor in the short-term for the gold market, with higher interest rates affecting consumer behaviour, Lan said.

Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while boosting the greenback. The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points in total since March to fight sky-high inflation and had noted that further tightening would depend on economic data.

On the technical front, spot gold may rise into a range of $1,765/oz-$1,774/oz, having broken a resistance at $1,756/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $19.23/oz, platinum was up 0.5% at $880.74 and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,058.76.

Reuters

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as investors await Jackson Hole

Activity is subdued as investors wait for a key speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before Jackson Hole

Investors appear unwilling to take big positions, preferring to wait for guidance from monetary policymakers at the annual symposium in the US
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday amid Fed jitters

A US Federal Reserve official offered some hawkish commentary overnight, pointing to an aggressive stance from the Bank
Markets
1 day ago
