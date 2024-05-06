New electrified Red Bull hyper car likely to debut in July

The teaser sketch of the two-seat RB17 that Red Bull Racing put out in 2022.
Code-named RB17, the new and track-only Red Bull hyper car will make its public debut at the2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed running from July 11-14 in the UK, it is believed.
The dominant Formula 1 team first announced the two-seat hyper car in 2022. At the time Red Bull Racing (RBR) had indicated V8 hybrid-power with over 820kW on tap.
The latest update from the company during the announcement of chief technology officer Adrian Newey’s much publicised decision to leave the F1 teamin early 2025 maintains the output figures without giving away much, but the rumour mill indicates it will be a V10 with a 15,000rpm rev limit.
Red Bull Racing indicated that Newey, also the main design force behind the Aston Martin Valkyrie, will use his remaining time with the team to focus on the RB17. It will be built at the Formula One championship leaders’ Milton Keynes facility in central England.
Designed around a carbon-composite tub, the RB17 will feature the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car, says Red Bull. Other high-performance aids expected will be adjustable side skirts, a blown diffuser which directs exhaust gases above the diffuser to aid downforce, and an anti-porpoising mechanism that counters the bouncing and nose-lift that happens at speed as seen on some of the newer F1 cars after new ground effect regulations.
“The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said in 2023. “Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”
Only 50 examples of the RB17 are planned for 2025 production. Red Bull doesn't indicate the price and other specification, but it's believed it will cost £5m (R116m). The lucky few owners will have a close association with the RBR team through access to simulators, vehicle program development and on-track training and experiences while support will come directly from the factory, with servicing and maintenance tailored to each owner and their usage patterns for the car.
