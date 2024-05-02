LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford Territory lands with good space, safety and spec
Ford’s made-in-China SUV is resoundingly impressive in execution
02 May 2024 - 17:47
The new Chinese car onslaught is being felt in many markets, including SA. Ford’s latest car with a name borrowed from an old car is extraordinary. The original Territory was a large SUV designed in Australia, while the one launched this week is smaller and made in China.
It’s not a Chinese car with a Ford badge. Rather it’s assembled in China by Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) on behalf of the blue oval brand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.