Renault Symbioz makes global debut in busy C-SUV segment

The new Renault Symbioz SUV could be a new alternative in the C-SUV segment if it comes to SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Renault Symbioz has made its global debut as a new family SUV that fits above the Captur and below the Austral — a replacement of the Kadjar as the flagship SUV offering in the C-SUV segment.
The 4.41m long SUV with a boot capacity of up to 624l has a modular layout with a sliding bench seat that folds to create a flat floor. Multimedia features include built-in Google, a tinted glass sunroof and up to 29 new-generation driving aids for optimised safety and driving comfort.
Weighing under 1,500kg, the Symbioz is powered by an E-Tech mild-hybrid power train comprising a 1.6l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a starter-generator motor and a 1.2kWh size battery.
“The design of Renault Symbioz combines sensual volumes and dynamic character lines, treated with precision. Combined in a well-balanced silhouette, Symbioz exudes strength and technical sophistication, while promising a roomy and practical experience,” says Gilles Vidal, VP of design at Renault.
Renault SA says talks about launching the Symbioz in SA have begun, but no concrete decision has been made whether to market it here or not.
The interior has a floating main display screen and almost button-free layout.
Picture: SUPPLIED
International Launch
