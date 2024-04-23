Life / Motoring

New Kia Tasman bakkie heads to SA to compete against Ford Ranger

Kia SA CEO Gary Scott says the Tasman will be sold locally but has not confirmed when it will arrive

23 April 2024 - 09:52
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Under the disguise the Tasman has a boxy shape with a snub nose, prominent wheel arches and chunky tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED
Under the disguise the Tasman has a boxy shape with a snub nose, prominent wheel arches and chunky tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia has shown the first official image of its new Tasman bakkie, and confirmed the one-tonner will come to SA to compete against the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

On Monday the Korean carmaker released a picture of the double cab shrouded in colourful camouflage and said the bakkie will be launched in select markets including Africa, Australia, Korea and the Middle East.

Kia SA CEO Gary Scott said the Tasman would be sold locally though he did not confirm when it would arrive.

Speaking at the local launch of the facelifted Picanto hatchback in Cape Town on Monday, Scott said the bakkie “must be relevant for SA” and he did not want it to be a low-volume vehicle.

Most imported bakkies have traditionally not fared well in SA, selling in small numbers compared to the locally built Hilux, Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Kia has achieved local sales success with its K2500 and K2700 workhorse single cabs but the Tasman will be the first time it enters the highly competitive leisure double cab segment.

Kia did not reveal technical details of the Tasman but it is expected to have diesel power and a 3,500kg towing capacity to match its main rivals.

The Tasman’s bright camouflage wrap was developed in collaboration with Australian and New Zealand mixed media artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop, and is called “The Path Never Taken”.

Under the disguise, the Tasman has a boxy, monolithic shape with a snub nose, prominent wheel arches and chunky tyres.

Watch this space for more details as they become available.

Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m

Looking to tackle Sani Pass or other adventure travels? Check out these family-friendly 4x4s
Life
4 days ago

What the new Hilux and Fortuner hybrids will set you back

The new Toyota  mild hybrid models are now on sale in SA
Life
1 month ago

Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models arrive in SA

The Tremor is for off roaders while the Platinum lays on maximum double cab luxury
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Stressful ordeal awaits people trying to get UIF ...
Life
2.
Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: The economic effects of corruption
Life
4.
Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m
Life / Motoring
5.
China’s LDV to launch bakkies and SUVs in SA
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.