New Opel Grandland debuts as a larger and more stylish SUV

The Opel 3D Vizor styling and general smoothing of lines transform the aesthetic power of the new Grandland. Picture: SUPPLIED
German brand and Stellantis subsidiary Opel has unveiled the new Grandland. The medium-size family crossover is now larger thanks to the highly flexible STLA medium platform. It is now 173mm longer, 19mm higher and 64mm wider than the outgoing model.
Looks-wise, the Grandland features Opel's hallmark two-tone floating roof and contrast cladding and the company’s new corporate suit comprising a 3D Vizor grille with an illuminated Opel Blitz logo in the centre. It’s flanked by a pair of LED matrix headlamps with new welcome/goodbye animations and other graphical projections in front of the vehicle.
Thin light clusters and a permanently illuminated, red “Opel” lettering give character to the rear styling and the visually stretched look signals increased room with a wheelbase of 2,784mm. The front seats offer ventilation and a massage function and the rears fold down in a 40:20:40 split. The load volume offers up to 1,641l.
A minimalist design is adopted for the cabin.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A redesigned cabin layout features a decreased number of buttons and lines running across the instrument panel into the doors, and a driver orientated 16-inch central display. A wide and fully digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel in combination with the Intelli-HUD head-up display.
A new Pixel Box with illuminated translucid glass and fabric houses the wireless smartphone charging pad, while the Grandland offers over 35l of interior storage compartments as phone pockets in the backrests and storage under the central console. All of this functionality underscores the biggest changes beneath the skin, namely the new-energy power trains.
Opel’s largest family crossover is now available as a full electric vehicle packing a 98kWh battery able to recharge to 80% in around 26 minutes at a public fast charging station. Opel says the Grandland Electric will be able to cover up to about 700km on a full charge. Plug-in-hybrids with 48V technology with up to 85km of pure electric drive are also available to customers.
A dynamic and comfortable driving quality is realised through dampers with frequency selective damping technology.
The Grandland Electric has a 98kWh battery able to recharge to 80% in around 26 minutes at a public fast charging stations. Picture: SUPPLIED
Standard driver assistance systems include front and rear park pilots with a 360-degree camera, cruise control with speed adaptation, extended traffic sign recognition, semi-automatic lane-change assist, and in-crash braking that helps avoid secondary collisions in case of an accident.
Stellantis SA has confirmed that the new Opel Grandland will be launched in SA in the second quarter of 2025.
International Launch
New Opel Grandland debuts as a larger and more stylish SUV
The medium-size SUV introduces full-electric and plug-in-hybrid propulsion and fancier amenities
German brand and Stellantis subsidiary Opel has unveiled the new Grandland. The medium-size family crossover is now larger thanks to the highly flexible STLA medium platform. It is now 173mm longer, 19mm higher and 64mm wider than the outgoing model.
Looks-wise, the Grandland features Opel's hallmark two-tone floating roof and contrast cladding and the company’s new corporate suit comprising a 3D Vizor grille with an illuminated Opel Blitz logo in the centre. It’s flanked by a pair of LED matrix headlamps with new welcome/goodbye animations and other graphical projections in front of the vehicle.
Thin light clusters and a permanently illuminated, red “Opel” lettering give character to the rear styling and the visually stretched look signals increased room with a wheelbase of 2,784mm. The front seats offer ventilation and a massage function and the rears fold down in a 40:20:40 split. The load volume offers up to 1,641l.
A redesigned cabin layout features a decreased number of buttons and lines running across the instrument panel into the doors, and a driver orientated 16-inch central display. A wide and fully digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel in combination with the Intelli-HUD head-up display.
A new Pixel Box with illuminated translucid glass and fabric houses the wireless smartphone charging pad, while the Grandland offers over 35l of interior storage compartments as phone pockets in the backrests and storage under the central console. All of this functionality underscores the biggest changes beneath the skin, namely the new-energy power trains.
Opel’s largest family crossover is now available as a full electric vehicle packing a 98kWh battery able to recharge to 80% in around 26 minutes at a public fast charging station. Opel says the Grandland Electric will be able to cover up to about 700km on a full charge. Plug-in-hybrids with 48V technology with up to 85km of pure electric drive are also available to customers.
A dynamic and comfortable driving quality is realised through dampers with frequency selective damping technology.
Standard driver assistance systems include front and rear park pilots with a 360-degree camera, cruise control with speed adaptation, extended traffic sign recognition, semi-automatic lane-change assist, and in-crash braking that helps avoid secondary collisions in case of an accident.
Stellantis SA has confirmed that the new Opel Grandland will be launched in SA in the second quarter of 2025.
Aston Martin announces upgrades for DBX 707 SUV
Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts
New Kia Tasman bakkie heads to SA to compete against Ford Ranger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.