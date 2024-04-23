Aston Martin announces upgrades for DBX 707 SUV

Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Aston Martin DBX 707, the British brand's first SUV range, has received upgrades for 2024.
The enhancements focus mostly inside the cabin, which now benefits from a new infotainment system. The juggernaut benefits from five new paint colours; Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green — plus the addition of Podium Green, first exclusively available on DBX707 AMR23 Edition.
Two new wheel finishes, Satin Black on the 23” Fortis wheel and Copper Bronze on the 23” Forged wheel, form part of the exterior sprucing. Other visible changes include new ‘presenting’ door handles, which power outwards when the car is unlocked, and new flush glass swivel-head door mirrors that integrate advanced driver assistance system including cameras for a 3D parking camera image.
Moving inside, there's a new 10.25-inch central display featuring capacitive touch and gesture controls integrated into the new design dashboard with increased use of alternating chrome materials and veneers. It has wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and full online connectivity with an Aston Martin customer app and USB-C connections.
Three new interior themes can be optioned while further personalisation can be sought from the Q by Aston subsidiary. Picture: SUPPLIED
The main driver’s instrument cluster is a 12.3” screen and tactile engagement is assured through the gear selection buttons, drive modes, climate control and switches for suspension, ESP, exhaust, lane keep assist and park distance control.
The steering wheel is also redesigned as are the D-pull door release handles and vertical air vents in bright chrome or dark chrome while a variety of new materials, including gloss smoked oak, gloss titanium mesh and ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers are available for the trio of interior trim themes labelled Inspire Comfort which features matrix embroidery and quilting; Inspire Sport has vector embroidery while the Accelerate specification bring with alcantara.
Additionally, micro piping and sateen embroidery is available while Q by Aston Martin is on call to make customer wishes to life and an 800W sound system with 14 speakers is standard fitment. Optionally a 1,600W Bowers & Wilkins with 23-speakers can be had.
Tactile buttons combine with new digitalisation efforts to balance modern and traditional tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 527kW and 900Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 and nine-speed automatic gearbox remain. The DBX707 retains the ability to launch from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 310km/h.
Aston Martin engineers have recalibrated the electronic dampers and air springs for improved handling precision. Production of the new DBX707 is due to commence in quarter two of 2024, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter.
