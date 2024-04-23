Life / Motoring

International Launch

Aston Martin announces upgrades for DBX 707 SUV

The flagship SUV gains colourful paints, a new dash and suspension tweaks

23 April 2024 - 10:08
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Aston Martin DBX 707, the British brand's first SUV range, has received upgrades for 2024.

The enhancements focus mostly inside the cabin, which now benefits from a new infotainment system. The juggernaut benefits from five new paint colours; Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green — plus the addition of Podium Green, first exclusively available on DBX707 AMR23 Edition.

Two new wheel finishes, Satin Black on the 23” Fortis wheel and Copper Bronze on the 23” Forged wheel, form part of the exterior sprucing. Other visible changes include new ‘presenting’ door handles, which power outwards when the car is unlocked, and new flush glass swivel-head door mirrors that integrate advanced driver assistance system including cameras for a 3D parking camera image.

Moving inside, there's a new 10.25-inch central display featuring capacitive touch and gesture controls integrated into the new design dashboard with increased use of alternating chrome materials and veneers. It has wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and full online connectivity with an Aston Martin customer app and USB-C connections.

Three new interior themes can be optioned while further personalisation can be sought from the Q by Aston subsidiary. Picture: SUPPLIED
Three new interior themes can be optioned while further personalisation can be sought from the Q by Aston subsidiary. Picture: SUPPLIED

The main driver’s instrument cluster is a 12.3” screen and tactile engagement is assured through the gear selection buttons, drive modes, climate control and switches for suspension, ESP, exhaust, lane keep assist and park distance control. 

The steering wheel is also redesigned as are the D-pull door release handles and vertical air vents in bright chrome or dark chrome while a variety of new materials, including gloss smoked oak, gloss titanium mesh and ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers are available for the trio of interior trim themes labelled Inspire Comfort which features matrix embroidery and quilting; Inspire Sport has vector embroidery while the Accelerate specification bring with alcantara.

Additionally, micro piping and sateen embroidery is available while Q by Aston Martin is on call to make customer wishes to life and an 800W sound system with 14 speakers is standard fitment. Optionally a 1,600W Bowers & Wilkins with 23-speakers can be had.

Tactile buttons combine with new digitalisation efforts to balance modern and traditional tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tactile buttons combine with new digitalisation efforts to balance modern and traditional tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 527kW and 900Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 and nine-speed automatic gearbox remain. The DBX707 retains the ability to launch from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 310km/h.

Aston Martin engineers have recalibrated the electronic dampers and air springs for improved handling precision. Production of the new DBX707 is due to commence in quarter two of 2024, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter.

Ferrari Roma Spider wins best design award

Soft-top sports car adds to Ferrari’s tally as most successful car brand in the Red Dot Awards
Life
1 week ago

REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury

Sophistication and family practicality define this battery-powered Benz
Life
5 days ago

Abarth unwraps 600e Scorpionissima for 75th year milestone

The all-electric crossover brims with sporting attitude and unique features
Life
2 weeks ago

Mini Cooper S detailed in Classic trim

Highlight features are the Ocean wave green colour with white contrast roof and mirror caps
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Stressful ordeal awaits people trying to get UIF ...
Life
2.
Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: The economic effects of corruption
Life
4.
Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m
Life / Motoring
5.
China’s LDV to launch bakkies and SUVs in SA
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.