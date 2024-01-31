Life / Motoring

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to Mercedes SA board

Her appointment follows the resignation of Nozipho January-Bardill

31 January 2024 - 15:43
by Staff Writer
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. File picture: SUPPLIED.
Former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been appointed an independent nonexecutive director of Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA), effective February 1.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Nozipho January-Bardill, and she will steward the Social Ethics Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Wilfried Porth, chair of the MBSA board, said: “Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka brings a wealth of experience to the board, having excelled across the private and public sectors, as well as within civil services in SA and abroad. Her depth of expertise will undoubtedly and aptly contribute to the corporate governance of MBSA as the company navigates its automotive transformation, ensuring its long-term success.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka has had a career in national and international politics. Prior to being SA’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008, she served as minister of minerals and energy from 1999 to 2005 and as deputy minister in the department of trade and industry from 1996 to 1999. She was an MP from 1994 to 1996 as part of SA’s first democratic government.

She has affiliations with various organisations dedicated to education, social justice, women’s empowerment, and gender equality. Notably, she served as the executive director of UN Women and is the founder of the Umlambo Foundation.

She obtained her PhD at the University of Warwick in the UK.

