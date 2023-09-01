Life / Motoring

Carmen Myles named head of MINI SA

The new leader has over 17 years of experience working across various BMW SA divisions

01 September 2023 - 17:43 Motoring Reporter
Carmen Myles: New head of Mini SA. Picture SUPPLIED
BMW Group SA has appointed Carmen Myles as head of MINI SA, effective September 1.

Myles takes over from Shaun Willis, who has been appointed head of BMW SA motorcycle division after being at the helm of MINI SA for the past three and a half years.

With more than 17 years of experience in sales, Myles has built and maintained strong business relations across BMW Group SA and its retailer network.

In her current role as BMW Group SAmanager: transaction pricing and product offers, she has been responsible for transaction pricing in the new direct sales model for BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad for the past three years. She previously filled roles such as regional manager in sales development, marketing, planning, steering and operations.

“I am honoured to lead the MINI SA team and especially excited to collaborate with my new team members,having worked closely with the iconic brand over the years.”

“I hope to continue the innovative work it has produced so far — particularly as we prepare for a transformative automotive future. I look forward to adding value to our customers’ lives with maximal experiences and minimal footprint,” said Myles of her appointment.

“Carmen is an invaluable addition to the MINI and BMW Group SA team. I am pleased with this appointment. Over her many years within the business, Carmen has demonstrated a keen ability to create and sustain valuable relations,” said Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group SA.

“I wish Carmen every success in her new role. I am confident that she and the team will continue their strong performance in the challenging economic environment and successfully prepare Mini SA as it transitions into an all-electric brand in the near future,” concluded the Group CEO.

