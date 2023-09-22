Life / Motoring

Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA

The Nissan stalwart replaces Leslie Ramsoomar who has been at the helm for nearly four years

22 September 2023 - 09:50
by Motor News Reporter
Mike Whiftield is the new MD of Stellantis SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Longtime Nissan stalwart Mike Whitfield has been appointed MD of Stellantis SA as part of organisational changes at the multinational carmaker.

Whitfield joins from Nissan where he has spent his entire working life in various leadership positions, most recently as group adviser for strategy, policy and external affairs after a number of years as MD of Nissan Africa.  

As past president of Naamsa and current president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, Whitfield has played a major role in the leadership of the SA and African automotive industries. 

Whitfield takes over from Leslie Ramsoomar who set up the local operation after the international merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA created Stellantis as the world’s fourth-largest auto group in 2021. The company's brands include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Peugeot, Citroën, and Opel.

Pravin Harinarayan is appointed the new sales director and Hassan Salie the new after sales director of Stellantis SA.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Leslie Ramsoomar for his nearly four years tenure as MD of Stellantis SA where he set up the operation after merger, and the most recent conclusion of the manufacturing project. We wish him well in all his future endeavours,” said Stellantis SA in a press release.

Stellantis SA recently announced a R3bn investment with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry & competition to build completely knocked down units of the Peugeot Landtrek at a facility in the Coega Special Economic Zone in the Eastern Cape.

Stellantis invests R3bn to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Coega

First units are due in early 2026 and the project is expected to create about 2,700 jobs
National
1 week ago

Stalled UK petrol car ban delays green drive

PM Rishi Sunak has pushed back the ban by five years to 2035, disrupting supply chains and cooling momentum in the EV market
Life
1 day ago

Motor industry at wits’ end with state’s lack of voomah on EVs

Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Economy
4 months ago
