eThekwini protesters back disbanding of council

DA supporters outside the Durban International Convention Centre on Wednesday ahead of meeting that could see the dissolution of the eThekwini council. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The DA has called for uMngeni-uThukela Water to assume responsibility for water delivery to communities in eThekwini municipality.
Speaking before a council meeting at the Durban International Convention Centre on Wednesday, provincial DA leader Francois Rodgers said the metro’s failure to maintain infrastructure, which has led to huge water losses, was to blame for the ongoing crisis in Durban.
“There’s more water than eThekwini needs but 40% of it disappears or is lost to the ground and 57% is unaccounted for. Clearly the city and its officials do not have the capacity to do the job of water reticulation.”
Rodgers headed a protest by residents who outside in support of the party’s motion to dissolve the municipality.
Rodgers said a meeting with the uMngeni water board indicated the situation could worsen as uMngeni-uThukela water starts restricting its allocation to the city to adhere to its water licence.
“We raised it [the transfer of responsibility] with the board whether they have the capacity and would be willing to do that and they indicated they would. Obviously there is a process but that’s what we’re going to be driving to ensure there is a service provider other than the municipality that can do the job and rescue what is becoming a humanitarian crisis.”
The DA also indicated it would support the IFP’s motion of no confidence in mayor Mxolisi Kaunda that will be heard on Wednesday.
“We will support the motion because we believe Kaunda hasn’t been doing justice to the position. He’s failed to provide the right sort of leadership and resolve the issues we’re facing,” said Mzamo Billy, DA deputy caucus leader in eThekwini.
Billy said the party would take the motion a step further by lobbying council speaker Thabani Nyawose to agree to a secret ballot.
“That will allow other councillors, even from the ANC, who want to be on the side of the residents to be able to vote in secret,” he said
Rodgers said he was confident ahead of a potentially “interesting day in the history of Mxolisi Kaunda”.
Kaunda survived a similar motion in 2023 when the EFF and NFP joined the ANC in opposing it.
eThekwini protesters back disbanding of council
DA also wants responsibility for metro’s water supply handed to uMngeni-uThukela Water
