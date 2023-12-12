Life / Motoring

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Retail Motor Industry Organisation unveils new co-CEO strategy

Jan Schoeman will lead operations & regulatory compliance and Ipeleng Mabusela heads strategy & corporate support

12 December 2023 - 19:30
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
New Co-CEOs Ipeleng Mabusela and Jan Schoeman.
New Co-CEOs Ipeleng Mabusela and Jan Schoeman.

Jakkie Olivier, the CEO of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is stepping down in December after serving the industry for 30 years and holding the position of CEO for the past decade.

The RMI board says it will implement an innovative co-CEO leadership structure for a fixed period starting in 2024. “We believe this structure holds the key to ensuring the success and stability of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation,” says RMI president Jeanne Esterhuizen. 

The two newly established executive positions will hold equal stature and accountability and are effective from January 1. 

Ipeleng Mabusela will take up the role of CEO: strategy & corporate support and Jan Schoeman becomes CEO: operations & regulatory compliance. Schoeman holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Wits University, and has more than 10 years’ experience in strategy, operations and new business development.

Most recently, he was the head of operations and strategy at the automotive industry transformation fund (AITF), which supports the transformation of SA’s automotive industry.

Mabusela will work closely with Schoeman, who has 25 years’ experience within the RMI and is currently its COO.

Schoeman also holds a graduate qualification from Stellenbosch University in industrial psychology and public administration, a post graduate qualification in labour law and labour economics at the Rand Afrikaans University, and macroeconomics at the International Training Centre of the ILO in Turin.

Olivier will continue as a nonexecutive director on the RMI Board.

We are confident that this pioneering approach will yield long-term benefits for the RMI that represents over 8,500 member businesses in the retail automotive aftermarket, and is celebrating its 115th anniversary this year,” said Esterhuizen. 

Battle for transparency in code 2 rebuilds kicks up a gear

Sambra wants the insurance sector to start publishing VIN data of all previously written off vehicles
Life
3 weeks ago

SA auto industry leadership transformation not enough, says WesBank CEO

Ghana Msibi says it’s unacceptable that 29 years after democracy white male domination at the helm of the more than 50 OEM brands in SA continues
Life
1 week ago

Ebrahim Patel puts the brakes on cheaper EVs

Trade, industry and competition minister says EV import duties will not be reduced in the midst of SA's power crisis
National
6 days ago

Stellantis invests R3bn to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Coega

First units are due in early 2026 and the project is expected to create about 2,700 jobs
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tips for driving to Mozambique these holidays
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley is a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Lean pickings for Europe’s bankers
Life

Related Articles

Mercedes-AMG unleashes explosive SL 63 S E Performance

Life / Motoring

New Ford Ranger Tremor shakes up the off-road scene

Life / Motoring

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach auctioned for R31m

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.