Jakkie Olivier, the CEO of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is stepping down in December after serving the industry for 30 years and holding the position of CEO for the past decade.
The RMI board says it will implement an innovative co-CEO leadership structure for a fixed period starting in 2024. “We believe this structure holds the key to ensuring the success and stability of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation,” says RMI president Jeanne Esterhuizen.
The two newly established executive positions will hold equal stature and accountability and are effective from January 1.
Ipeleng Mabusela will take up the role of CEO: strategy & corporate support and Jan Schoeman becomes CEO: operations & regulatory compliance. Schoeman holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Wits University, and has more than 10 years’ experience in strategy, operations and new business development.
Most recently, he was the head of operations and strategy at the automotive industry transformation fund (AITF), which supports the transformation of SA’s automotive industry.
Mabusela will work closely with Schoeman, who has 25 years’ experience within the RMI and is currently its COO.
Schoeman also holds a graduate qualification from Stellenbosch University in industrial psychology and public administration, a post graduate qualification in labour law and labour economics at the Rand Afrikaans University, and macroeconomics at the International Training Centre of the ILO in Turin.
Olivier will continue as a nonexecutive director on the RMI Board.
“We are confident that this pioneering approach will yield long-term benefits for the RMI that represents over 8,500 member businesses in the retail automotive aftermarket, and is celebrating its 115th anniversary this year,” said Esterhuizen.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Retail Motor Industry Organisation unveils new co-CEO strategy
Jan Schoeman will lead operations & regulatory compliance and Ipeleng Mabusela heads strategy & corporate support
