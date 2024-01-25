Porsche unveils all-electric second-generation Macan

Not just a pretty face, the Macan’s coupé-inspired styling benefits from Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA); a series of active and passive elements designed to give this SUV a drag coefficient of 0.25. Indeed, thanks to innovations such an adaptive rear spoiler, front air intakes with active flaps and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody, Porsche has managed to maximise the vehicle’s range and reduce its overall power consumption.

Two models are available at launch: the Macan 4 and flagship Macan Turbo. Both variants ride on Porsche’s latest Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800V architecture and both feature dual electric motors (one on each axle) juiced by a 100kWh lithium-ion battery, of which up to 95kWh can be actively used.

Straight-line performance is expectedly brisk with the 300kW/650Nm Macan 4 able to sprint from 0-100km/h in a 5.2 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 220km/h. The 470kW/1,130Nm Macan Turbo whittles the former down to an impressive 3.3 seconds while the latter is extended to a jail-baiting 260km/h.

In terms of driving range, Porsche claims the Macan 4 is good for up to 613km on the combined WLTP cycle while the more potent Macan Turbo will do well to achieve 591km. DC charging output is rated up to 270kW in both models, which means the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.

A Porsche wouldn’t be a Porsche if it didn’t deliver a dynamic driving experience, and as such the Macan sports a sophisticated chassis to carve up all your favourite corners. Though already a capable whip in standard specification, the steel-sprung Macan 4 can be fitted with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control. Bolstered by the firm’s latest two-valve damper technology, this allows for an even wider spectrum between comfort and performance. Customers can also choose to specify rear-axle steering for better low-speed manoeuvrability and increased high-speed stability.