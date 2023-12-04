Life / Motoring

NEWS

These were SA’s best-selling cars in glum November

Toyota leads again in market that dips 9.8% compared with November last year

12 December 2023 - 19:40
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Passenger car sales dropped 12.1% and that of light commercials declined 3.9% last month compared with November 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
Passenger car sales dropped 12.1% and that of light commercials declined 3.9% last month compared with November 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

New-vehicle sales suffered its biggest losses during November since the beginning of 2021 when the market was beginning its slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to figures released by industry body Naamsa, SA’s new-vehicle sales dropped 9.8% year on year to 45,075 units in November, the sixth month of declining sales this year and the fourth consecutive month of negative growth.

Consumers had their third respite from further interest rate increases in November when the Reserve Bank held interest rates unchanged. But the general outlook remains for a high interest rate environment to continue affecting household debt until the middle of next year, said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

Passenger cars, at 29,384 units, registered a 12.1% drop last month compared with November 2022, while light commercial vehicles (including bakkies and minibuses) declined 3.9% to 12,941 units.

The downturn was attributed to a confluence of global unrest, political uncertainty, increased load-shedding and logistical challenges at ports, roads, and railways. 

Despite attractive consumer offers and efforts to reduce stock levels before year-end, November’s sales performance was disappointing, said Brandon Cohen, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

“Even with increased interest in long-term leasing and step-payment financial programmes, these incentives failed to attract significant numbers of buyers.”

Despite the downturn, year-to-date vehicle sales stand at 491,967 units after 11 months, still 0.8% higher than the comparable period last year.

“The challenge now is whether December sales can sustain this slim annual growth,” said Cohen.

Toyota retained its position as the country’s most popular brand in November, ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki.

The country’s two best-selling new vehicles were bakkies, with the Toyota Hilux taking the top spot ahead of the Ford Ranger. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car, pipping the Toyota Corolla Cross.

SA’S BEST-SELLING NEW VEHICLES — NOVEMBER 2023

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,073
  2. Ford Ranger — 2,234
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 1,913
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,766
  5. Isuzu D-Max — 1,662
  6. Toyota HiAce — 1,501
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,176
  8. Nissan NP200 — 1,152
  9. Suzuki Swift — 1,117
  10. Nissan Magnite — 997
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 986
  12. Hyundai Grand i10 — 965
  13. Volkswagen Polo — 930
  14. Toyota Fortuner — 689
  15. Kia Sonet — 675
  16. Haval H6 — 654
  17. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 606
  18. Renault Kwid — 589
  19. Toyota Corolla Quest — 582
  20. Renault Kiger — 574
  21. Hyundai i30 — 565
  22. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 559
  23. Suzuki Fronx — 547
  24. Volkswagen T-Cross — 538
  25. Renault Triber — 522
  26. Suzuki Ertiga — 520
  27. Haval Jolion — 508
  28. Suzuki S-Presso — 446
  29. VW Polo Sedan — 434
  30. Suzuki Baleno — 414

 

Logistics and energy woes are poisoning SA’s motor industry, Ford warns

Company’s Africa president Neale Hill joins VW’s Thomas Schaeffer in raising the alarm about the dire long-term consequences of power cuts, and ...
Life
1 week ago

SA to start making battery-electric vehicles within three years

But trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says it could be another six years before consumers are encouraged to buy them
Economy
1 week ago

SA auto industry leadership transformation not enough, says WesBank CEO

Ghana Msibi says it’s unacceptable that 29 years after democracy white male domination at the helm of the more than 50 OEM brands in SA continues
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tips for driving to Mozambique these holidays
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley is a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Lean pickings for Europe’s bankers
Life

Related Articles

Hijacking of expensive cars on the rise, says Santam CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Sweden court rules against Tesla amid fight with Nordic unions

World / Europe

Ford Ranger and VW Amarok jointly claim world bakkie of year title

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.