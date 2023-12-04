SA to start making battery-electric vehicles within three years
But trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says it could be another six years before consumers are encouraged to buy them
04 December 2023 - 20:21
Fully-electric cars may be built in SA within three years but it could be another six before local consumers are actively encouraged to buy them, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Monday.
Confirming that government electric-vehicle (EV) policy will focus on local manufacture before sales, he said the SA motor industry had to reduce its reliance on petrol and diesel internal combustion engines (ICE) or risk becoming outdated and irrelevant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.