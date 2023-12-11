Hijacking of expensive cars on the rise, says Santam CEO
Santam’s data indicates that there has been a shift away from older, low-value vehicles with limited security requirements, to more expensive double cabs and SUVs
11 December 2023 - 17:14
Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, has warned that the industry is contending with a spike in hijackings and theft of high-value vehicles, which is pushing claims in the high end of the market.
Santam’s CEO, Tavaziva Madzinga, said the group is keeping a close eye on the increase in crime, which he says has become a systemic risk...
