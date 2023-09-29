Life / Motoring

UK confirms zero-emission car timetable

Clarity on the targets was welcomed across the auto industry

29 September 2023 - 11:23
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement that he was moving the 2030 ban on non-hybrid fossil-fuel models to 2035 was greeted with dismay by many in the industry who said it created uncertainty and could lead to supply chain disruptions. File photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement that he was moving the 2030 ban on non-hybrid fossil-fuel models to 2035 was greeted with dismay by many in the industry who said it created uncertainty and could lead to supply chain disruptions. File photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

Britain announced on Thursday it was sticking to a previous timetable to phase out cars that burn fossil fuels by 2035, limiting the impact of last week’s five-year delay to a requirement that petrol and diesel cars have hybrid engines.

The announcement means last week’s policy change will not cause as much disruption to the industry as some manufacturers had feared when it was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Only 20% of vehicles produced between 2030 and 2035 will be able to burn petrol or diesel at all, so Sunak’s move to lift the requirement that they be hybrids will affect only a small part of the fleet.

“Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy,” said transport minister Mark Harper.

Sunak’s announcement that he was moving the 2030 ban on non-hybrid fossil-fuel models to 2035 was greeted with dismay by many in the industry who said it created uncertainty and could lead to supply chain disruptions.

But the government timetable unveiled on Thursday showed there will be no change in the previous schedule for increasing the share of vehicles that produce no emissions at all.

Under the zero emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate, which will be retained, 22% of carmakers’ sales next year must be electric, rising in increments to 80% electric in 2030 and eventually reaching 100% in 2035.

Industry experts had said keeping the previous ZEV would mean Sunak’s changes on hybrids were likely to end up having only a marginal impact on car production.

“Ford has backed plans for a UK zero-emission vehicle mandate because it provides a strong investment signal to infrastructure providers to accelerate installation of new charge points,” Ford’s UK chair Lisa Brankin said.

Clarity on the targets was welcomed across the auto industry.

“With less than 100 days to go, manufacturers finally have clarity on what they are required to sell next year and up to 2030,” said Mike Hawes, CEO of car industry group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

“It is worth noting the mandate means the UK still retains the most ambitious transition timeline of any major market but without any private consumer incentives.”

Campaigners have said the government was sending mixed signals by instructing manufacturers to ramp up zero-emission vehicle production while also giving consumers more time to transition away from petrol and diesel cars.

The government also stuck to its previous target of 70% electric van sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035, though it softened some targets for the next three years.

“The government is sending mixed messages in a crucial policy area,” said Ian Plummer, commercial director at UK online car marketplace Auto Trader.

“The key now will be to support consumers in making the switch.”

Volvo's new EX90 electric SUV will be able to power your appliances

Motor News speaks to Volvo’s Lutz Stiegler about the Swedish brand’s electric push
Life
2 days ago

Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars

The German carmaker has joined forces with Mastercard to make this convenience possible
Life
1 day ago

EU eases up on vehicle emissions

New standards proposed on particle emissions from brakes and tyres
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Porsche unveils track-only 911 GT3 R rennsport
Life / Motoring
2.
Paris collector offers drives in famous movie cars
World / Europe
3.
October fuel price hikes will be lower than ...
National
4.
UK confirms zero-emission car timetable
Life / Motoring
5.
Wanted Online: Charging into the past
Life

Related Articles

Britain struggles to make climate goals happen

World / Europe

How 2024 elections put Indonesia’s rainforest under threat

World / Asia

Sunak set to delay net zero policies

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.