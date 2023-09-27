NEWS
Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars
The German carmaker has joined forces with Mastercard to make this convenience possible
27 September 2023 - 17:47
Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now pay for fuel by fingerprint, with no need to leave the car or enter a PIN or authentication via a mobile device.
The native in-car payment service, Mercedes pay+, is integrated into the MBUX infotainment system and enables Mastercard debit and credit cards with biometric authentication...
