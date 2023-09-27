New BMW 5 Series hybrids offer superb consumption

The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series now includes the530e and 550e xDrive plug-in-hybrid models. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has added new plug-in hybrid derivatives to its recently revealed eighth-generation 5 Series sedan.
The latest 5 Series, which was launched globally four months ago in petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and full-electric i5 guises, adds a pair of plug-in-hybrids in the form of the 530e and 550e xDrive. Both models are able to drive about 90km in full electric mode and can reach speeds of up to 140km/h in this silent setting.
The 530e mates a 2.0l in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with an e-drive unit for system outputs of 220kW and 450Nm. An eight-speed automatic transmission helps propel the 530e from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h. Fuel consumption for the 530e is claimed at just 1l/ 100km - yes, you read that correctly - an astonishing 100km per litre.
In 550e xDrive guise the electric motor is paired with a 3.0l in-line six-cylinder petrol engine for a system output of 360kW and 700Nm through all-wheel drive. The 0-100km/h is dispatched in 4.3 seconds with a 250km/h top speed. Fuel consumption is also rated at l.0l/100km.
The new petrol-electric duo both benefit from adaptive brake energy recuperation, and a space-saving arrangement of the lithium-ion battery for an enhanced centre of gravity and luggage volume of 520l — matching that of the nonhybrid variants.
The hybrids can be charged from 0 to 100% within three hours and 15 minutes at specific, mild voltage chargers, or about 12 hours at a conventional household socket.
Both the new models feature extensive standard equipment, including 19-inch alloy wheels, BMW IconicSounds and the BMW interaction bar with touch-sensitive control panels for controlling ventilation and air conditioning.
The interior of the new BMW 5 Series includes an interaction bar, touch-sensitive control panels and synthetic leather. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan comes standard with adaptive chassis professional, a lowered suspension and active steering for better agility at medium speeds and at higher speeds.
The new 5 Series arrives in SA dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, starting with the 520d and i5 M60 xDrive derivatives. BMW SA says there aren’t plans to launch the new plug-in-hybrid 530e and 550e xDrive models locally.
