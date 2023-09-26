Life / Motoring

VW to cut production of two EV models as demand falls

The German carmaker is facing rising competition from Tesla and Chinese EV makers

26 September 2023 - 21:50
by Ilona Wissenbach
Production of the ID.3 model in Dresden will be suspended from October 2 and resume from October 16. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
Volkswagen will suspend production of ID.3 and Cupra Born electric vehicles (EVs) at its Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany in the first two weeks of October due to weaker demand, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Due to the current market situation, vehicle production will be reduced during the autumn holidays in Saxony from October 2 to October 13 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant, the spokesperson said. Germany’s dpa news agency first reported the news.

Production of the ID.3 model in Dresden will be suspended from October 2 and resume from October 16.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the number of employees affected. The carmaker said earlier this month that it would not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant.

The German carmaker is facing rising competition from Tesla and a growing array of Chinese automakers, as well as dampened demand in the European EV market due to high inflation and cuts to subsidies.

Reuters 

EU eases up on vehicle emissions

New standards proposed on particle emissions from brakes and tyres
Life
23 hours ago

Stalled UK petrol car ban delays green drive

PM Rishi Sunak has pushed back the ban by five years to 2035, disrupting supply chains and cooling momentum in the EV market
Life
6 days ago

Maxus becomes SA’s first electric double cab

The China-built pick-up can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km range
Life
1 week ago

Volvo's new EX90 electric SUV will be able to power your appliances

Motor News speaks to Volvo’s Lutz Stiegler about the Swedish brand’s electric push
Life
15 hours ago

EU probes Chinese EV subsidies; stocks slide

Experts warn the investigation could trigger retaliatory measures and reshape the global automotive landscape
Life
1 week ago
