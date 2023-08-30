Audacious new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale unveiled

Alfa Romeo revealed on Wednesday its dramatic new 33 Stradale. A halo car built to fill the void left behind by the 8C Competizione of the late noughties, this feisty Italian sportster is an unashamed throwback to the carmaker’s original 33 Stradale manufactured in 1967.

Closely related to the Maserati MC20, the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is powered by a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making in excess of 420kW. Mounted amidships, this unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential. Performance is expectantly sprightly with Alfa Romeo claiming a 0-100 km/h time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h.