WATCH: Aspen posts 4% drop in annual profit

Business Day TV talks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad

30 August 2023 - 21:34
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Aspen reported a 5% increase in revenue to R40.7bn, but headline earnings per share fell 4% to R14.05, amid rising inflation and a drop in Covid-19 vaccine sales. Business Day TV discussed the results with group CEO Stephen Saad.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

