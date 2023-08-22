Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast

The new Maserati MCExtrema is equipped with an Air jack system used in racing series, and 18-inch wheels with centre lock wheel nuts.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati used the Monterey Car Week to unveil the new MCXtrema. It’s a track-only beast with 544kW and 730Nm on tap from a twin turbo, rear-mounted 3.0l V6 engine. Only 62 units of this limited-edition super sports car have been produced.
The Italian brand’s most powerful car yet, the MCXtrema is a continuation of the legacy of the 2004 Maserati MC12, a track-bred sports car which has become a collector’s item going for about $2m (R38m) these days.
Aerodynamic performance is provided by a large front splitter for high levels of frontal downforce, while a large air scoop is connected to the adjustable wing by a central fin that runs along the bonnet.
In the upper part of the rear, a mesh facilitates the cooling of the car, and in the lower area there’s a large aerodynamic extractor. The chassis is a monocoque type made of light carbon fibre.
Inside, there’s an FIA-homologated safety cage for the protection of the driver, and for enhancing the car’s rigidity. The steering wheel has a five-inch central display with buttons and rotary selectors. The driver sits in a racing seat with six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher is fitted.
The pedal box and steering column are adjustable, and there’s a rear view camera display. Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are possible, as is pit limiter, box communications and lap timers.
A passenger seat is optional, but a motorsport grade double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic racing braking system, a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with a racing clutch and rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential are standard fitments.
Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are tailored through numerous buttons and switches. Picture: SUPPLIED
The car has an FIA-homologated 120l fuel tank and an Air jack system for faster processing of the 18-inch wheels with a centre lock wheel nuts. Tyres are racing slicks or wet weather versions.
Maserati doesn’t mention pricing, but all 62 units are apparently sold already.
International Launch
Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast
Maserati used the Monterey Car Week to unveil the new MCXtrema. It’s a track-only beast with 544kW and 730Nm on tap from a twin turbo, rear-mounted 3.0l V6 engine. Only 62 units of this limited-edition super sports car have been produced.
The Italian brand’s most powerful car yet, the MCXtrema is a continuation of the legacy of the 2004 Maserati MC12, a track-bred sports car which has become a collector’s item going for about $2m (R38m) these days.
Aerodynamic performance is provided by a large front splitter for high levels of frontal downforce, while a large air scoop is connected to the adjustable wing by a central fin that runs along the bonnet.
In the upper part of the rear, a mesh facilitates the cooling of the car, and in the lower area there’s a large aerodynamic extractor. The chassis is a monocoque type made of light carbon fibre.
Inside, there’s an FIA-homologated safety cage for the protection of the driver, and for enhancing the car’s rigidity. The steering wheel has a five-inch central display with buttons and rotary selectors. The driver sits in a racing seat with six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher is fitted.
The pedal box and steering column are adjustable, and there’s a rear view camera display. Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are possible, as is pit limiter, box communications and lap timers.
A passenger seat is optional, but a motorsport grade double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic racing braking system, a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with a racing clutch and rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential are standard fitments.
The car has an FIA-homologated 120l fuel tank and an Air jack system for faster processing of the 18-inch wheels with a centre lock wheel nuts. Tyres are racing slicks or wet weather versions.
Maserati doesn’t mention pricing, but all 62 units are apparently sold already.
Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled
Lamborghini’s first electric car is a brawny powerhouse
Ford Mustang GTD is the fastest pony yet
Audi will retire the R8 in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Tokyo Sexwale co-founds Elite World Cup series for electric cars
Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled
Francesco Bagnaia wins in Austria from Brad Binder
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.