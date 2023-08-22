Life / Motoring

International Launch

Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast

22 August 2023 - 10:16 Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Maserati MCExtrema is equipped with an Air jack system used in racing series, and 18-inch wheels with centre lock wheel nuts. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Maserati MCExtrema is equipped with an Air jack system used in racing series, and 18-inch wheels with centre lock wheel nuts.  Picture: SUPPLIED

Maserati used the Monterey Car Week to unveil the new MCXtrema. It’s a track-only beast with 544kW and 730Nm on tap from a twin turbo, rear-mounted 3.0l V6 engine. Only 62 units of this limited-edition super sports car have been produced.

The Italian brand’s most powerful car yet, the MCXtrema is a continuation of the legacy of the 2004 Maserati MC12, a track-bred sports car which has become a collector’s item going for about $2m (R38m) these days.

Aerodynamic performance is provided by a large front splitter for high levels of frontal downforce, while a large air scoop is connected to the adjustable wing by a central fin that runs along the bonnet.

In the upper part of the rear, a mesh facilitates the cooling of the car, and in the lower area there’s a large aerodynamic extractor. The chassis is a monocoque type made of light carbon fibre.

Inside, there’s an FIA-homologated safety cage for the protection of the driver, and for enhancing the car’s rigidity. The steering wheel has a five-inch central display with buttons and rotary selectors. The driver sits in a racing seat with six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher is fitted.

The pedal box and steering column are adjustable, and there’s a rear view camera display. Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are possible, as is pit limiter, box communications and lap timers.

A passenger seat is optional, but a motorsport grade double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic racing braking system, a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with a racing clutch and rear-wheel drive with a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential are standard fitments.

Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are tailored through numerous buttons and switches. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steering calibrations, traction control levels, brake balance and engine output strategies are tailored through numerous buttons and switches. Picture: SUPPLIED

The car has an FIA-homologated 120l fuel tank and an Air jack system for faster processing of the 18-inch wheels with a centre lock wheel nuts. Tyres are racing slicks or wet weather versions.

Maserati doesn’t mention pricing, but all 62 units are apparently sold already. 

Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled

The V8-powered grand tourer arrives with more space and up to 430kW
Life
23 hours ago

Lamborghini’s first electric car is a brawny powerhouse

The Lanzador concept vehicle has been unveiled in the US with an output of more than 1,000kW
Life
1 day ago

Ford Mustang GTD is the fastest pony yet

This race car for the road baits European rivals with a 597kW supercharged V8 engine
Life
3 days ago

Audi will retire the R8 in 2024

Spin-offs included Spyders, GT and racing models, a drifty rear-wheel drive plus an e-tron derivative
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast
Life / Motoring
2.
Tokyo Sexwale co-founds Elite World Cup series ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Finding the roots of the Battle of ...
Life
4.
Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled
Life / Motoring
5.
EWB Mulliner becomes the ultimate Bentley Bentayga
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Tokyo Sexwale co-founds Elite World Cup series for electric cars

Life / Motoring

Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled

Life / Motoring

Francesco Bagnaia wins in Austria from Brad Binder

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.