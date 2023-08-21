Lamborghini’s first electric car is a brawny powerhouse

In the year of its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini on Friday unveiled the Lanzador as its first pure-electric concept car and confirmed it will have a brawny output of more than 1,000kW.

Revealed at the Quail Motorsports Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in the US, the Lanzador provides a concrete preview of the production vehicle that Lamborghini will launch in 2028.

The high-ground-clearance gran turismo has four seats and all-wheel drive, and combines the high performance of the flagship Revuelto with the versatility of the Urus SUV.

The design of the concept car is inspired by spaceships, says Mitja Borkert, head of design. Its edgy, outlandish styling takes inspiration from the Urus and Countach LPI 800-4.

“With Lanzador we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA,” explains Stephan Winkelmann, CEO.

“The first coupés from Lamborghini with their front engines were sporty, elegant gran turismos suitable for every day use as 2+2-seaters.”