Indonesia up against wary buyers as it pushes EV dream at car show

A worker cleans an electric-powered car Neta V, that is displayed during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia. File photo: WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS
Tangerang — Indonesia’s government used the Jakarta car show to double down on plans to drive production and sales of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia’s largest car market, but buyers are not sold yet.
The price premium on electric vehicles (EVs), questions about the availability of charging stations and doubts about new brands are reasons to hold back for now, said visitors to the show in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Dody Hartono, a visitor at the show who plans to buy his first EV by 2024, said he wants a better deal.
“We have to make people interested first with EVs, starting with prices that should be 60% cheaper,” the 54-year old said.
Indonesia has ambitious EV growth plans as it races Thailand and India to build out an EV industry as an alternative to China, the world’s largest producer. However, EVs now account for less than 1% of cars on its roads.
The government has slashed VAT on EVs to 1% from 11%, bringing the starting price of the cheapest Hyundai Ioniq 5 to under $45,000 from more than $51,000 in Indonesia.
Hartono said a price between $10,000 and $13,000 would be more appealing.
Only two EVs are on offer near that range, Wuling’s Air EV Lite and Seres Group’s E1 at about $12,300. The cheapest petrol-powered car in Indonesia, the Daihatsu Ayla, starts under $9,000.
China’s Seres Group is the EV manufacturing partner of technology company Huawei.
Best-selling
By comparison, one of the best-selling EVs in China, the BYD Seagull, starts at just over $10,000, but other companies — and even China’s own carmakers — struggle to match that kind of pricing in export markets.
BYD’s ATTO 3, the best-selling EV in Southeast Asia in the first quarter, starts in Thailand at just over $31,000.
Hendra Pratama, 42, a customer shopping for an EV at the show said the price premium in Indonesia has to be reduced to attract lower-middle income consumers.
“It’s not affordable,” he said.
Toyota, its affiliate Daihatsu, and Honda account for two-thirds of car sales in Indonesia but have been slow to pivot to EVs.
Hendra Budi, 44, said price is not an issue for him but he wants to have more confidence in the brands on offer.
“If Toyota or Honda launched a full EV, we will be interested,” he said.
Toyota has said it has no plans yet to build an EV in Indonesia.
Indonesia’s industry ministry announced at the show, which concluded on Sunday, that it will offer carmakers two more years to qualify for production incentives.
The announcement was followed by investment commitments from China’s Neta EV brand and Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors.
Indonesia has set a target of producing some 600,000 EVs by 2030. That would be more than 100 times the number sold in Indonesia in the first half of 2023.
Indonesia’s chief economic minister said he hopes the Jakarta show would drive sales of more than 26,000 vehicles, the number sold at the show last year.
The final number of cars sold — and the share of EVs in that — was not available by Monday.
Indonesia up against wary buyers as it pushes EV dream at car show
The price premium, questions about the availability of charging stations, and doubts about new brands bar broad acceptance
Tangerang — Indonesia’s government used the Jakarta car show to double down on plans to drive production and sales of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia’s largest car market, but buyers are not sold yet.
The price premium on electric vehicles (EVs), questions about the availability of charging stations and doubts about new brands are reasons to hold back for now, said visitors to the show in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Dody Hartono, a visitor at the show who plans to buy his first EV by 2024, said he wants a better deal.
“We have to make people interested first with EVs, starting with prices that should be 60% cheaper,” the 54-year old said.
Indonesia has ambitious EV growth plans as it races Thailand and India to build out an EV industry as an alternative to China, the world’s largest producer. However, EVs now account for less than 1% of cars on its roads.
The government has slashed VAT on EVs to 1% from 11%, bringing the starting price of the cheapest Hyundai Ioniq 5 to under $45,000 from more than $51,000 in Indonesia.
Hartono said a price between $10,000 and $13,000 would be more appealing.
Only two EVs are on offer near that range, Wuling’s Air EV Lite and Seres Group’s E1 at about $12,300. The cheapest petrol-powered car in Indonesia, the Daihatsu Ayla, starts under $9,000.
China’s Seres Group is the EV manufacturing partner of technology company Huawei.
Best-selling
By comparison, one of the best-selling EVs in China, the BYD Seagull, starts at just over $10,000, but other companies — and even China’s own carmakers — struggle to match that kind of pricing in export markets.
BYD’s ATTO 3, the best-selling EV in Southeast Asia in the first quarter, starts in Thailand at just over $31,000.
Hendra Pratama, 42, a customer shopping for an EV at the show said the price premium in Indonesia has to be reduced to attract lower-middle income consumers.
“It’s not affordable,” he said.
Toyota, its affiliate Daihatsu, and Honda account for two-thirds of car sales in Indonesia but have been slow to pivot to EVs.
Hendra Budi, 44, said price is not an issue for him but he wants to have more confidence in the brands on offer.
“If Toyota or Honda launched a full EV, we will be interested,” he said.
Toyota has said it has no plans yet to build an EV in Indonesia.
Indonesia’s industry ministry announced at the show, which concluded on Sunday, that it will offer carmakers two more years to qualify for production incentives.
The announcement was followed by investment commitments from China’s Neta EV brand and Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors.
Indonesia has set a target of producing some 600,000 EVs by 2030. That would be more than 100 times the number sold in Indonesia in the first half of 2023.
Indonesia’s chief economic minister said he hopes the Jakarta show would drive sales of more than 26,000 vehicles, the number sold at the show last year.
The final number of cars sold — and the share of EVs in that — was not available by Monday.
Reuters
DAVID FURLONGER: Global feeding frenzy
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Big motor bows to the inevitable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Tesla Cybertruck receives over 1,000 reservations daily
GM invests in EV battery start-up
Mahindra reveals global and electric future in Cape Town
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.