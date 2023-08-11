Looking for a BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ at the right price?

A rare 2012 BMW 1M will be one of the many classics going under the hammer on Septemer 23.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Four collectable BMW “Gusheshes” are among the display of German classics that will be on auction at Montecasino in Johannesburg next month at what is expected to be SA’s biggest collector car sale of the year.
About 150 cars will be on the block at the September 23 Creative Rides Classic and Collectibles auction, including a 54-strong parade of German road technology.
The selection of highly collectable vehicles has been hand-picked for the auction, and according to CEO Kevin Derrick, some German models are so rare that the chances of them appearing on the market again any time soon, are slim to none.
“This year German classics have posted the strongest quarterly price gains of all market segments measured by Hagerty Price Guide Indices. German car values climbed 3% across the board in the first three months of the year, putting Hagerty’s German Index at a new all-time high,” says Derrick.
“Big ticket movable assets are perennially popular, but in times of global economic uncertainty the collector market focuses on investment value as much as aesthetics. Creative Rides continually analyses emerging trends and our September sale reflects this demand.”
“A perfect example is our 2012 BMW 1M auction lot. This model rated a special mention in Hagerty’s Price Guide with a 5% value increase between last year and the end of the first quarter of 2023. They’re rare, collectable and rapidly rising in value.”
Derrick says German cars are increasing in value and popularity among global collectors because of their reputation for high-performance engines, handling, safety features, precision engineering and iconic designs.
“Even the humble Beetle has become collectable, with fans willing to spend big money on acquisition.”
“A new Beetle auction record of just over R3.9m was set late last year for Herbie the Love Bug, but it’s certainly not the only one that’s changed hands for millions. In 2016, a 1960 Bug previously owned by comedian Jerry Seinfeld sold for R2.2m, while an extremely rare 1950 split window fetched R3.2m two years later,” says Derrick.
“South African collectors also love Beetles, which is why September’s auction will see six different models spanning more than 50 production years on the block.”
Aside from the four E30 325iS cars — the iconic “Gusheshes” built exclusively for the SA market with only 508 made — other BMW auction highlights include a 2005 BMW M3 E46 CSL, a 2012 1M, a 1992 Alpina B10 E34 and a 1982 635 CSI.
A mid 1980s Opel Kadett GTE and a 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL will also go under the hammer, reflecting the diversity of the line up. It won’t just be about Teutonic cars, with American muscle well represented by machines such as the 2008 Ford Mustang GT500, 1957 Ford Thunderbird, 1960 Chevrolet El Camino and a 1962 Chev Corvette.
The British contingent will be represented by a 1976 Rolls-Royce Corniche and a 1992 Mini, among others. Italian fare will include a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS, 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa and a 1988 Alfa Romeo Spider.
Bidders unable to attend the September 23 auction in person can bid online using the Creative Rides app, which is a free download on Android and iOS. Bidders must register online via the app or by contacting Creative Rides.
CLASSICS
Looking for a BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ at the right price?
Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction at Montecasino
Four collectable BMW “Gusheshes” are among the display of German classics that will be on auction at Montecasino in Johannesburg next month at what is expected to be SA’s biggest collector car sale of the year.
About 150 cars will be on the block at the September 23 Creative Rides Classic and Collectibles auction, including a 54-strong parade of German road technology.
The selection of highly collectable vehicles has been hand-picked for the auction, and according to CEO Kevin Derrick, some German models are so rare that the chances of them appearing on the market again any time soon, are slim to none.
“This year German classics have posted the strongest quarterly price gains of all market segments measured by Hagerty Price Guide Indices. German car values climbed 3% across the board in the first three months of the year, putting Hagerty’s German Index at a new all-time high,” says Derrick.
“Big ticket movable assets are perennially popular, but in times of global economic uncertainty the collector market focuses on investment value as much as aesthetics. Creative Rides continually analyses emerging trends and our September sale reflects this demand.”
“A perfect example is our 2012 BMW 1M auction lot. This model rated a special mention in Hagerty’s Price Guide with a 5% value increase between last year and the end of the first quarter of 2023. They’re rare, collectable and rapidly rising in value.”
Derrick says German cars are increasing in value and popularity among global collectors because of their reputation for high-performance engines, handling, safety features, precision engineering and iconic designs.
“Even the humble Beetle has become collectable, with fans willing to spend big money on acquisition.”
“A new Beetle auction record of just over R3.9m was set late last year for Herbie the Love Bug, but it’s certainly not the only one that’s changed hands for millions. In 2016, a 1960 Bug previously owned by comedian Jerry Seinfeld sold for R2.2m, while an extremely rare 1950 split window fetched R3.2m two years later,” says Derrick.
“South African collectors also love Beetles, which is why September’s auction will see six different models spanning more than 50 production years on the block.”
Aside from the four E30 325iS cars — the iconic “Gusheshes” built exclusively for the SA market with only 508 made — other BMW auction highlights include a 2005 BMW M3 E46 CSL, a 2012 1M, a 1992 Alpina B10 E34 and a 1982 635 CSI.
A mid 1980s Opel Kadett GTE and a 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL will also go under the hammer, reflecting the diversity of the line up. It won’t just be about Teutonic cars, with American muscle well represented by machines such as the 2008 Ford Mustang GT500, 1957 Ford Thunderbird, 1960 Chevrolet El Camino and a 1962 Chev Corvette.
The British contingent will be represented by a 1976 Rolls-Royce Corniche and a 1992 Mini, among others. Italian fare will include a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS, 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa and a 1988 Alfa Romeo Spider.
The full auction catalogue is available here.
Bidders unable to attend the September 23 auction in person can bid online using the Creative Rides app, which is a free download on Android and iOS. Bidders must register online via the app or by contacting Creative Rides.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ferrari gets a new distributor in SA
Used car sales grew 8% in July as average prices drop, says AutoTrader
Kimi Räikkönen’s 2006 McLaren Formula 1 car is going on auction
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.