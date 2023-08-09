DiCaprio’s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach to be auctioned
The car driven by the actor in the Martin Scorsese movie is expected to fetch up to R37m in New York
One of two Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary editions that starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street is going under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York on December 8.
An iconic Italian supercar that shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, the Bianco Polo Countach represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life financial “Wolf”, as it did for many in the late 1980s...
