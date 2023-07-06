Order books for the last Huracán and Urus ICE models are full, with future models being hybrid or electric
06 July 2023 - 14:42 Agency Staff
Order books for the Urus models are full until the end of production.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini’s internal combustion engine (ICE) models are sold out until the end of production, its CEO was quoted as saying in the Welt newspaper on Wednesday, as the luxury carmaker transitions towards a pure hybrid line-up.
Order books for its Huracán and Urus models are full, marking the end of ICE vehicle production for the company, said Stephan Winkelmann, head of the Volkswagen subsidiary.
Lamborghini announced last Julyit would be investing at least €1.8bn to produce a hybrid line-up by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade.
Winkelmann told Welt the ICE models would be replaced by plug-in hybrids in 2024 and 2025, adding he expected the hybrid Revuelto model to be sold out by the end of 2025.
The carmaker reported record sales last year and was aiming for a “very good result” this year again, he added.
NEWS
End of the road for pure petrol Lamborghinis
Order books for the last Huracán and Urus ICE models are full, with future models being hybrid or electric
Lamborghini’s internal combustion engine (ICE) models are sold out until the end of production, its CEO was quoted as saying in the Welt newspaper on Wednesday, as the luxury carmaker transitions towards a pure hybrid line-up.
Order books for its Huracán and Urus models are full, marking the end of ICE vehicle production for the company, said Stephan Winkelmann, head of the Volkswagen subsidiary.
Lamborghini announced last July it would be investing at least €1.8bn to produce a hybrid line-up by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade.
Winkelmann told Welt the ICE models would be replaced by plug-in hybrids in 2024 and 2025, adding he expected the hybrid Revuelto model to be sold out by the end of 2025.
The carmaker reported record sales last year and was aiming for a “very good result” this year again, he added.
Reuters
Countach formerly owned by Rod Stewart goes on auction in Italy
Lamborghini unveils its hybrid Revuelto supercar
Lamborghini undecided on going fully electric, says CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.