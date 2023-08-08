Meet the all-women team representing SA in continental motocross contest

SA team member Jadene de Lima catches some airtime at a Motorcross competition. Picture: SUPPLIED
An all-women team from SA will compete against riders from across Africa at the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) in Cape Town at the weekend.
The team is captained by Kayla Raaff and managed by Monja Conradie.
The event at Zone 7 Speedspot from August 11-13, sees 36 locals and riders from eight African countries compete in the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 1, MX 2, Veterans’ and Masters’ categories, as well as the WMX class for women.
“I’m honoured and excited to have been selected as the team manager. I have such a passion for the sport and I am fully committed to supporting our talented riders. With dedication and teamwork, we will make SA,” said Conradie.
“What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month this August than with such a strong women’s contingent in this exciting team event,” says Adrian Scholtz, CEO of Motorsport SA.
Here is a look at the SA women’s team:
Kayla Raaff
The team captain started riding at the age of five and in 2018, at 15 years old, she won her first SA National Woman’s Championship, the youngest woman rider to achieve this accolade.
Dakota Grobbelaar
She started riding at the age of 11 and started competitive racing in 2017. She is competing in the SA Women’s National Championship and has started a women’s training programme and launched a series of events for women throughout the year.
SA team member Dakota Grobbelaar started riding at the age of 11. Picture: SUPPLIED
Zoe Botha
She started racing in 2020, competing in regionals and nationals. Her most notable achievement to date is a second-place finish at a race in Polokwane.
Cheyenne and Jadene de Lima
The sisters started riding at the age of eight. Jadene was racing at national level at age 12 in the 85cc class. She finished in the top 10 and in 2018 was awarded her junior SA colours.
Cheyenne has competed in the MXOAN, representing SA twice before — in Zimbabwe and Uganda. She says her dream is to be the first SA woman to qualify for the AMA Loretta Lynn, the world’s biggest amateur motocross race.
Team captain Kayla Raaff says she is confident of a win and honoured to be representing and competing for SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Raaff says she is confident they have a strong team again and is quietly hoping for another SA win.
“In all aspects and across all categories SA is particularly strong this year, and I’m honoured to be representing and competing for SA again," said Raaff.
The action kicks off at 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available on Quicket at R100 per day for adults, R50 for children over seven and free for children under seven.
Meet the all-women team representing SA in continental motocross contest
FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations pits riders from eight African countries in various classes
Latest
