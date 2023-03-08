Kia’s Niro scoops the Women’s World Car of the year 2023

Short-term US and German bond yields at their highest since 2008 as markets fret over aggressive monetary tightening
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza says she is not persuaded another court will reach a different conclusion about Goane Montshiwa’s fitness to become a lawyer
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The JSE remains profitable despite a raft of delistings in recent years and has announced a dividend of 769 cents per share in its 2022 results
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
South Korea has benefited from Europe’s rush to rearm, signing a huge $5.8bn arms deal with Poland in 2022 for hundreds weapons
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Toyota remained SA’s favourite motoring brand in February, racking up 11,560 sales of the overall 45,352 new vehicles sold.
The Kia Niro is the winner of Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) competition for 2023. The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.
The 63 participating motoring journalists from 43 countries tested dozens of models and evaluated every detail. In the first round of voting, the best cars in each category were chosen from a total of 59 candidates. The category winners were:
Kia Niro (Best Urban Car)
Jeep Avenger (Best Family SUV)
Citroën C5 X (Best Large Car)
Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV)
Audi RS 3 (Best Performance Car)
Ford Ranger (Best 4x4)
In the second round, the finalists were used as the basis for the selection of the World’s Best Car 2023.
“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy,” says Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY.
After much scrutiny, the scales tipped heavily in favour of the Kia Niro, a mid-size crossover that isn’t available in SA, but comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models.
Here are what some of the judges had to say about the winner.
“Kia Niro a practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package” — Renuka Kirpalani, India.
“The Kia Niro is a spacious, stylish, efficient and practical car that is right on trend with its size, design and drive.” — Petra Mühr, Austria.
“One of the best hybrid vehicles with the best performance and dynamics.” — Giovanna Alvarado, Peru.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Kia’s Niro scoops the Women’s World Car of the year 2023
The South Korean model was selected by 63 women journalists from 43 countries after extensive evaluation
The Kia Niro is the winner of Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) competition for 2023. The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.
The 63 participating motoring journalists from 43 countries tested dozens of models and evaluated every detail. In the first round of voting, the best cars in each category were chosen from a total of 59 candidates. The category winners were:
Kia Niro (Best Urban Car)
Jeep Avenger (Best Family SUV)
Citroën C5 X (Best Large Car)
Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV)
Audi RS 3 (Best Performance Car)
Ford Ranger (Best 4x4)
In the second round, the finalists were used as the basis for the selection of the World’s Best Car 2023.
“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy,” says Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY.
After much scrutiny, the scales tipped heavily in favour of the Kia Niro, a mid-size crossover that isn’t available in SA, but comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models.
Here are what some of the judges had to say about the winner.
“Kia Niro a practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package” — Renuka Kirpalani, India.
“The Kia Niro is a spacious, stylish, efficient and practical car that is right on trend with its size, design and drive.” — Petra Mühr, Austria.
“One of the best hybrid vehicles with the best performance and dynamics.” — Giovanna Alvarado, Peru.
Handsome new BMW X1 now on sale in SA
A tale of two women — and 40-year-old Mustafa
VWSA’s first female leader ready to navigate SA’s tough industry conditions
F1 launches new all-female racing series
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Purosangue is a family Ferrari for all seasons
Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction
Track test: New Mercedes-AMG C43 goes on sale in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.