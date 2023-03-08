Life / Motoring

Kia’s Niro scoops the Women’s World Car of the year 2023

The South Korean model was selected by 63 women journalists from 43 countries after extensive evaluation

08 March 2023 - 11:34 Motoring Reporter
The Kia Niro has been named Women's World Car of the Year 2023. Unfortunately, it’s not available in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Kia Niro is the winner of Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) competition for 2023. The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.

The 63 participating motoring journalists from 43 countries tested dozens of models and evaluated every detail. In the first round of voting, the best cars in each category were chosen from a total of 59 candidates. The category winners were:

Kia Niro (Best Urban Car)

Jeep Avenger (Best Family SUV)

Citroën C5 X (Best Large Car)

Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV)

Audi RS 3 (Best Performance Car)

Ford Ranger (Best 4x4)

In the second round, the finalists were used as the basis for the selection of the World’s Best Car 2023.

“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy,” says Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY. 

After much scrutiny, the scales tipped heavily in favour of the Kia Niro, a mid-size crossover that isn’t available in SA, but comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models.

Here are what some of the judges had to say about the winner.

“Kia Niro a practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package” — Renuka Kirpalani, India.

“The Kia Niro is a spacious, stylish, efficient and practical car that is right on trend with its size, design and drive.” — Petra Mühr, Austria.

“One of the best hybrid vehicles with the best performance and dynamics.” — Giovanna Alvarado, Peru.

 

