Ford unleashes latest million-rand bakkie

The new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X combines a powerful 2.0l bi-turbo engine with advanced off-road features
19 July 2023 - 10:36 Motor News Reporter
All-terrain tyres and Bilstein position-sensitive dampers enhance the bakkie’s terrain-taming capability.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has launched SA’s latest million-rand bakkie in the form of the new Ranger Wildtrak X. Priced at R1,013,000, the new model slots in under the more powerful Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak, which sells for R1,026,400.
The X badge denotes an enhanced version of the popular Ranger Wildtrak model, offering increased versatility and a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers.
Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the Wildtrak X’s wider stance, improved ground clearance and purposeful all-terrain tyres mounted on newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is also equipped with specially tuned Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, ensuring exceptional performance across a variety of terrains.
In a first for the Ranger line-up, the Wildtrak X includes Ford’s Trail Turn Assist system. This feature applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, significantly reducing the turning radius by up to 25%. It is designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h, and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked.
The Wildtrak X introduces other innovative features such as the optional Flexible Rack System (FRS). This comprises a sliding load rack with five lockable positions along the length of the load bed, as well as folding roof racks that can be conveniently stored inside the roof rails when not in use.
Under the bonnet, the Wildtrak X is powered by Ford’s 2.0l four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine, generating outputs of 154kW and 500Nm. This motor is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Wildtrak X becomes the first Ranger 2.0l bi-turbo model to feature the Blue Oval’s on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four modes: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L.
Like all Ranger models, the Wildtrak X comes with a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
