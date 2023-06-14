Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Ford Ranger to take on Toyota Hilux in Dakar Rally

The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024

14 June 2023 - 17:54 Motoring Reporter

The Ford Ranger is to take on its arch rival, Toyota’s Hilux, in the Dakar Rally, one of the toughest off-road races in the world.

The blue oval has announced it will make its debut in the famed off-road race in 2024 to kick off a multiyear programme. Ford has teamed up with longtime partners M-Sport and SA-based Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) to tackle the annual event...

