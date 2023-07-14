Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with 478kW debuts

It's both a daily drive and weekend track and drift weapon
14 July 2023 - 13:05 Motor News Reporter
The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the performance brand's first EV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai’s racy first electric car has made its first public appearance.
The high performance Ioniq 5 N is an electric hatchback capable of outputting 478kW and 768Nm. Wearing Hyundai N’s eye-catching blue and black paint scheme, the Ioniq 5 N has a wing-type rear spoiler, stands 20mm lower off the ground overall on 21-inch Pirelli P-Zero shod alloy wheels than the standard car, and is 50mm wider and 80mm longer due to the more prominent diffuser.
Inside the cabin the N family DNA is conveyed through bolstered seats with branding on the chairs, door scuff panels, metal pedals and on a newly designed steering wheel with N buttons and paddle shifters. Knee pads, shin support and a sliding armrest are added for everyday use comfort.
It boasts C-type USB, wireless charging, cupholders and a 10-speaker audio system with soundscapes that mimic the ignition sounds of Hyundai N’s 2.0l engines . In ‘Evolution’ mode the speakers provide a high-performance note inspired by the RN22e model while engaging ‘Supersonic’ emits the pitch of twin-engined fighter jets.
Inside the cabin are sports seats, knee pads and shin support for sporting and everyday use. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai says it has optimised the placement of the driving pedals for better control of power slides by reducing the risk of foot slippage in two-foot driving. Sustainable materials are used throughout Ioniq 5 N, including recyclable paperette door decorative garnish and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.
Powering the new electric performer is the same motor from the standard car, but it gets a larger, 84kWh battery and a bespoke all-wheel-drive power train. It can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 3.4 sec and before driving the driver can use N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimise the battery between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power or ‘Track’ mode for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.
A specially tuned N rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system for sharper steering responses, and the new N Pedal system are said to achieve the responsive handling characteristics similar to Hyundai’s i20 N WRC race car. This software function enhances throttle sensitivity, regenerative braking system and uses decelerative force to create aggressive weight transfer for sharper cornering.
An e-LSD and a drift-inducing clutch kick action are part of the Ioniq 5 N's fun tools. Picture: SUPPLIED
An e-LSD is equipped while it also features a torque kick drift function that simulates the clutch kick action of rear-wheel-driven ICE vehicles, and ‘N’ drift optimizer to maintain the resulting wide drift angles. The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with N Road Sense, which automatically alerts a driver and recommends the activation of the sportier N Mode setting when double-curved road signs are detected.
Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allows use of the stored energy from the EV’s battery to recharge devices, such as an e-bike, electrical camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is turned off.
International Launch
Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with 478kW debuts
It's both a daily drive and weekend track and drift weapon
Hyundai’s racy first electric car has made its first public appearance.
The high performance Ioniq 5 N is an electric hatchback capable of outputting 478kW and 768Nm. Wearing Hyundai N’s eye-catching blue and black paint scheme, the Ioniq 5 N has a wing-type rear spoiler, stands 20mm lower off the ground overall on 21-inch Pirelli P-Zero shod alloy wheels than the standard car, and is 50mm wider and 80mm longer due to the more prominent diffuser.
Inside the cabin the N family DNA is conveyed through bolstered seats with branding on the chairs, door scuff panels, metal pedals and on a newly designed steering wheel with N buttons and paddle shifters. Knee pads, shin support and a sliding armrest are added for everyday use comfort.
It boasts C-type USB, wireless charging, cupholders and a 10-speaker audio system with soundscapes that mimic the ignition sounds of Hyundai N’s 2.0l engines . In ‘Evolution’ mode the speakers provide a high-performance note inspired by the RN22e model while engaging ‘Supersonic’ emits the pitch of twin-engined fighter jets.
Hyundai says it has optimised the placement of the driving pedals for better control of power slides by reducing the risk of foot slippage in two-foot driving. Sustainable materials are used throughout Ioniq 5 N, including recyclable paperette door decorative garnish and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.
Powering the new electric performer is the same motor from the standard car, but it gets a larger, 84kWh battery and a bespoke all-wheel-drive power train. It can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 3.4 sec and before driving the driver can use N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimise the battery between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power or ‘Track’ mode for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.
A specially tuned N rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system for sharper steering responses, and the new N Pedal system are said to achieve the responsive handling characteristics similar to Hyundai’s i20 N WRC race car. This software function enhances throttle sensitivity, regenerative braking system and uses decelerative force to create aggressive weight transfer for sharper cornering.
An e-LSD is equipped while it also features a torque kick drift function that simulates the clutch kick action of rear-wheel-driven ICE vehicles, and ‘N’ drift optimizer to maintain the resulting wide drift angles. The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with N Road Sense, which automatically alerts a driver and recommends the activation of the sportier N Mode setting when double-curved road signs are detected.
Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allows use of the stored energy from the EV’s battery to recharge devices, such as an e-bike, electrical camping equipment or domestic appliances — even when the vehicle is turned off.
Manthey kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS introduced
GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in SA
Upgraded Opel Grandland hits the streets
Toyota spruces up Rumion people carrier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Manthey kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS introduced
GWM celebrates 16 years of operations in SA
Lotus Emira debuts with four-pot AMG power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.