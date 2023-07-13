Upgraded Opel Grandland hits the streets

The series gets the Opel Vizor, a fully digital cockpit and ‘intelligent’ lights
13 July 2023 - 12:29 Motor News Reporter
The flagship SUV has been enhanced with the Opel Visor and more safety and convenience features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The upgraded Opel Grandland has arrived in SA with three models featuring additional technology and assistance systems. The range kicks off with the Grandland, a mid-tier Grandland GS Line and top-of-the range Grandland Ultimate.
Aesthetically the new Grandland gets the Opel Vizor frontal design first seen on the Mokka. New-design bumpers and side panels in high-gloss black or body colour, underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver are new accents, depending on the model. A two-tone roof is also part of the offerings.
The entry-point Grandland seats are trimmed in cloth, the GS Line gets alcantara and the Ultimate has full leather trim with electric seat tilt, electro-pneumatic lumbar support, heating and ventilation. Comfort and convenience is aided by keyless open and start, while a power tailgate is activated by movement of the foot under the rear bumper.
Interior touch-ups include bigger, fully digital displays. Picture: SUPPLIED
A modern multimedia system offers connectivity, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch driver information centre and similar-sized colour touch-operated Pure Panel main display.
All models are powered by a 121kW 1.6T engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission exclusively. It develops 121kW and 240Nm driving the front wheels only. Claimed fuel efficiency is a combined cycle consumption of 7l/100km.
Camera and radar sensors allow for adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance, while active lane positioning, stop & go tech, automatic parking assistant and blind-spot warning are part of safety systems available.
Standard across the range are forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and drowsiness detection, as well as cruise control with speed limiter.
Opel’s Grandland series feature a power tailgate that can be activated by placing your foot under the bumper. Picture: SUPPLIED
Grandland GS Line and Grandland Ultimate models also lateral parking sensors, automatic parking assistant, reversing camera and blind-spot warning systems. The GS and Ultimate models also benefit from adaptive IntelliLux LED pixel lights. With 168 LED elements integrated, the headlights offer seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic.
All new Opel Grandland models are sold with a five-year/100,000km service plan and warranty.
Pricing
Grandland 1.6T — R599,900
Grandland GS Line 1.6T — R679,900
Grandland Ultimate 1.6T — R720,900
