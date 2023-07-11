Toyota spruces up Rumion people carrier

Enhancements focus on styling, safety and convenience items
A larger and black grille enhances the looks of the Toyota Rumion. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA has enhanced the S and SX models of the Rumion MPV. Improvements are in the areas of passenger safety, convenience features as well as exterior styling. Upgrades in the range-topping TX will only be introduced in August.
The Rumion, essentially a rebadged Suzuki Ertiga, is a budget buy that accommodates seven passengers. It benefits from a larger, black mesh grille, and also from a vehicle stability control system, seat-belt warning and rear parking sensors in the S Grade.
A display audio, reverse camera, cruise control and a front centre console armrest have been added to SX models, while the SX AT also gets Hill Assist Control.
There are no mechanical changes and the Rumion continues to be powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with 77kW and 138Nm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
All Rumion models are sold with a four-services/60,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Customers can also purchase additional service and warranty plan extensions.
Pricing
Toyota Rumion 1.5 S — R296,900
Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX MT — R331,600
Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX AT — R351,700
The Rumion SX model now gets a display audio, reverse camera, cruise control and a front centre console armrest. Picture: SUPPLIED
