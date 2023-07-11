Life / Motoring

Toyota spruces up Rumion people carrier

Enhancements focus on styling, safety and convenience items

11 July 2023 - 09:20 Motor News Reporter
A larger and black grille enhances the looks of the Toyota Rumion. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA has enhanced the S and SX models of the Rumion MPV. Improvements are in the areas of passenger safety, convenience features as well as exterior styling. Upgrades in the range-topping TX will only be introduced in August.    

The Rumion, essentially a rebadged Suzuki Ertiga, is a budget buy that accommodates seven passengers. It  benefits from a larger, black mesh grille, and also from a vehicle stability control system, seat-belt warning and rear parking sensors in the S Grade.

A display audio, reverse camera, cruise control and a front centre console armrest have been added to SX models, while the SX AT also gets Hill Assist Control.

There are no mechanical changes and the Rumion continues to be powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with 77kW and 138Nm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. 

All Rumion models are sold with a four-services/60,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Customers can also purchase additional service and warranty plan extensions.

Pricing

Toyota Rumion 1.5 S — R296,900

Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX MT — R331,600

Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX AT — R351,700

The Rumion SX model now gets a display audio, reverse camera, cruise control and a front centre console armrest. Picture: SUPPLIED
