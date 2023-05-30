Life / Motoring

LIVING LARGE

This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your penthouse

30 May 2023 - 10:47 Denis Droppa
An artist's conception of the new Bugatti luxury skyscraper, with Bugatti Chiron in foreground. Picture: SUPPLIED
An artist's conception of the new Bugatti luxury skyscraper, with Bugatti Chiron in foreground. Picture: SUPPLIED

You have the Bugatti and the luxury penthouse apartment with a killer view. Life seemingly couldn’t get better, unless of course you could park the Bugatti right outside the apartment so you could gaze at the car.

This scenario is about to become a reality with Bugatti’s plan to build a skyscraper in Dubai (where else?) which will have luxury residences and a pair of car elevators that will allow owners to drive their car right up to their suite.

The stunning new skyscraper is being built by developer Binghatti and is styled with an eye-catchingly twisting, curvy form. It will feature 171 apartments and 11 penthouses, each boasting a unique layout. The 42-storey tower represents a futuristic oasis with a flowing structure fitted with linear balconies. 

Apart from the private pool, spa, Riviera-inspired beach and fitness club, the most notable feature will be the garage-to-penthouse elevators which are similar to Porsche’s elevator tower in Miami, US, and allow the owner to drive right up to the doorstep of their penthouse instead of having to park in the basement like a pleb.

The project was revealed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 24 by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, and Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti. Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, located in the prime area of the Business Bay in Dubai, is the French sports car brand’s first foray into the residence business.

“In the same way that Bugatti has translated the beauty and sophistication of French luxury into the design of its hyper sports cars, Bugatti Residences brings the breeze and feel of the French Riviera into this private oasis. In its organically sculpted design, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti manifests the beauty of the Riviera’s spirit and flair,” says Bugatti’s press release.

Bugatti has not said when the development will be completed.

Lamborghini enters a bubbly contract with Carbon champagne

The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Life
2 months ago

Bidder forks out record R184m for one-of-kind Bugatti Profilée

The most valuable new car ever sold at auction is a single, bespoke-engineered version of Bugatti’s acclaimed Chiron hyper sports car
Life
3 months ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FREE TO READ: Agriculture magazine shows how SA ...
Life
2.
Chinese brand Omoda plans to launch an electric ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Barman and the bliksem and their chase ...
Life
4.
Renault Captur impresses as an urban romper
Life / Motoring
5.
This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.