Vision 357 celebrates 75 years of Porsche

Porsche fans will know of the 356 — the company's first production model from 1948. The Vision 357 pictured with its monolithic form, narrow passenger cell and an abruptly sloping fly line and broad shoulders evoke the lines of the 356.
The new concept car that the German sports car firm recently showed was created to celebrate 75 years of Porsche. On June 8 1948, the 356 No 1 Roadster became the first automobile bearing the name Porsche.
As in its historic forebear, Porsche is pushing the boundaries of glass production: early 356s had a split windscreen with a bar down the middle. The split design was replaced in model year 1952 by a one-piece windscreen with a bend down the centre. The Vision 357 reflects this with a windscreen that sharply wraps around the A-pillars.
Functional details include concealed door openers by the side windows and the tail lights. Another nod to the original is the grille pattern in the rear, in which the third brake light is integrated and the round design of the headlights. There are also parallels in the paintwork: the two-tone concept with Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic in the front end tips a hat to the grey tones that were already popular in the 1950s.
The “75” anniversary logo adorns the doors and the front of the design study like a start number. The wraparound, jointless front bonnet is fastened with quick-release mechanisms. Threaded rods stabilise the large front spoiler. On the side sills, the designers employed natural fibre-reinforced plastic (NFRP). The basis for the sustainable materials is provided by flax fibres from agriculture.
Instead of traditional exterior mirrors, the design study is equipped with cameras on the edge of the roof. The visible tailpipe trim in the rear is made of a bluish-looking titanium, while the inside of the tailpipe is made of ceramic.
Mechanically, the Vision 357 is built on the platform of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The naturally aspirated 4.0l six-cylinder boxer engine theoretically draws 368kW and the high-speed mid-engine would be designed for operation with e-fuels. Like the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the Porsche Vision 357 has process air intakes positioned high behind the driver- and passenger-side windows, which designers adorned with comic-style “Air” decals
It has a wide track with 20-inch magnesium wheels equipped with aerodynamically advantageous carbon fibre hubcaps and central locks. Visually, they also recall a legendary Porsche wheel: the 356 A and 356 B with drum brakes had rims with the notably large bolt circle of 205mm.
“The design study is an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualise the outlook for the future,” says Michael Mauer, vice-president style Porsche.
International News
Vision 357 celebrates 75 years of Porsche
Its monolithic form, narrow passenger cell and broad shoulders evoke the lines of the marque’s first model, the 356 released in 1948
