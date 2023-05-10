Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Honda’s Marc Marquez avoids penalty for Portugal crash

The Spaniard will return at Le Mans this weekend — the 1,000th grand prix

10 May 2023 - 17:05 Agency Staff
Honda rider Marc Marquez. Picture: MIRCO LAZZARI GP/BETTY IMAGES
Honda rider Marc Marquez. Picture: MIRCO LAZZARI GP/BETTY IMAGES

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.

Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture that also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.

The court of appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.

“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate without further sanction,” the FIM said.

Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.

Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans this weekend, the 1,000th grand prix in world championship motorcycle racing.

Reuters

Brad Binder savours weekend on podium

SA motorcycle racer wins the Tissot Sprint race and finishes second in Spanish MotoGP
Sport
1 week ago

Rins wins in Texas after Bagnaia takes a tumble

The Spaniard’s surprise victory was a first for the LCR Honda team since Britain’s Cal Crutchlow in Argentina in 2018
Life
3 weeks ago

Speed king Craig Breedlove dies at 86

The American was once the fastest man on Earth in his jet-powered vehicle
Life
4 weeks ago
