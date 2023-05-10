Honda’s Marc Marquez avoids penalty for Portugal crash

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ramaphosa is expected give further clarification on Ramokgopa’s powers later this week
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.
Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.
Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture that also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.
The court of appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.
“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate without further sanction,” the FIM said.
Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.
Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans this weekend, the 1,000th grand prix in world championship motorcycle racing.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Honda’s Marc Marquez avoids penalty for Portugal crash
The Spaniard will return at Le Mans this weekend — the 1,000th grand prix
Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.
Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.
Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture that also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.
The court of appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.
“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate without further sanction,” the FIM said.
Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.
Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans this weekend, the 1,000th grand prix in world championship motorcycle racing.
Reuters
Brad Binder savours weekend on podium
Rins wins in Texas after Bagnaia takes a tumble
Speed king Craig Breedlove dies at 86
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Honda Civic Type R is for real driving enthusiasts
Civic Type R is fastest front wheel drive car at the Nürburgring
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.