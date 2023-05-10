BRIAN BENFIELD: FSCA and price-fixing: caught between two masters

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
In its newly minted “Regulatory Action Report” to March 2023, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), under the heading “Circumvention of maximum commission regulations”, lists and laments that the market keeps finding ways to avert or obviate its obsolete price-fixing rubrics.
Forty-six years since first introduced unilaterally by what was then the Financial Institutions Office, the FSCA appears to remain wilfully ignorant of how detrimental these provisions have been for insurance consumers and the economy as a whole. It seems unable or unwilling to move itself forward from the old era of discredited price controls.
In August last year the Competition Commission — not the FSCA — conducted military-style search-and-seizure operations on the premises of eight of SA’s leading insurers. The commission claimed to have had reasonable grounds to suspect that insurers were colluding to fix certain prices and premiums, in contravention of the Competition Act. SA has not heard anything about this investigation in the eight months since.
The commission should in fact have consulted the FSCA in advance. It would have discovered that the insurance industry does indeed fix prices. It does so not only with the blessing of, but at the behest of, the very conduct regulator that is supposed to protect the public from such patently harmful practices.
Since 1976 the FSCA and its forebears have tried unsuccessfully to in effect fix insurance commission rates. As with all attempts at intervening in the natural workings of the market, the law of (vast) unintended consequences has been both invoked and provoked. Innumerable reports have been published showing how, contrary to their stated purpose of protecting consumers, these regulations have, inter alia:
As has frequently been confirmed by leading economists the world over, neither the wisest person nor council of persons has the ability to determine the “correct” price of anything. This is particularly true of insurance, involving as it does complex and intricate, multi-part commercial exchanges.
Only the free interplay of the manifold factors at work in a market can determine correct prices and how they must react from moment to moment, risk to risk. That is the very reason for the existence of the Competition Commission and its insistence on implementing the provisions of the Competition Act. Except it seems, regarding the fixing of prices by the FSCA.
As we know from the Sermon on the Mount, no man can serve two masters successfully. It is surely clear that the industry and the country cannot serve two masters who regulate the same thing. The matter of price regulation belongs to the competition regime, not the market conduct regime.
Commission represents a small portion of ultimate premiums charged. By now the FSCA should surely have come to the realisation that fixing them for half a century has had nigh on zero long-term effect on reducing premiums charged. The opposite has happened. By far the major determinants of premiums charged are claims and operating expenses.
The intensely competitive nature of the SA insurance market serves to keep these costs in check far more effectively than forlorn attempts at fixing one of the smallest elements thereof, being the cost of distribution.
Why the FSCA continues to burden itself and its employees with a fruitless and unnecessary exercise is difficult to fathom. All it can lead to is further criticism and angst. This is especially so when almost every other leading insurance jurisdiction across the globe has long since dispensed with commission regulation.
Having insurers declare all their costs to the public and in their policy documents is a far simpler solution. Along with competition, this protects consumers as much as, if not more than, man-made commission regulations could have hoped for.
Moreover, the FSCA is dabbling in the terrain of the Competition Commission, an area jealously guarded by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, and is fraught with far more imponderables than the FSCA dare contemplate.
• Benfield, a retired professor from the University of the Witwatersrand's department of economics, is a contributing author for the Free Market Foundation. He writes in his personal capacity.
