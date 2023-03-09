REVIEW: Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport hits the mark

Investors await confirmation of strong job growth to support potential rate hikes, while US Fed chair Powell reiterates higher and faster hikes
The luxury sports car makers are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels from the EU's planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
Toyota has kept the Hilux at the top of SA’s sales charts with the help of regular updates and special models, including the recently-launched GR Sport which became the most powerful diesel Hilux on sale.
The 175kW 4.0l petrol V6 is still the top dog in the range if you don’t mind higher fuel bills, but the GR Sport targets customers who seek muscle combined with fuel parsimony.
The 2.8l diesel four-cylinder engine that powers other Hilux models is refettled in the GR Sport to produce 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque — up from the standard 150kW and 550Nm.
A sporting exterior revamp accompanies the extra shot of power, in the form of GR badges, a large black radiator grille, a carbon fibre horizontal cross bar and distinctive Toyota lettering. Flanking the grille is a pair of LED headlamps and vertically stacked air ducts with integrated LED fog lamps.
The visual verve is further amplified by bumpers based on those used on the Hilux Raider and wider black overfenders with contrasting inserts. Black mirror caps, black door handles, black side steps and a rear styling bar with prominent GR branding continue the sporting makeover, and four paint colours are on offer: Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black and Glacier White.
Customers can also specify optional GR side decals on the doors.
Inside, the bakkie’s sporting revamp consists of carbon fibre dash and door finishers, red detailing and an instrument cluster with metallic bezels and red needles. A leather-trimmed steering wheel with red contrast stitching accentuates the high-performance vibe, as do sporty aluminium pedals with rubber inserts.
Completing a look that makes the driver feel like a Dakar racer are motorsport-inspired front seats with grippy Alcantara inserts and GR badging on the headrests.
The chassis is upgraded with new monotube shock absorbers paired with stiffer coil springs for improved high-speed stability and sharper handling. A custom set of 17-inch alloy wheels are fitted with 265/65 tyres.
Power is transferred to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission that features revised mapping and lock-up control. Aluminium paddle shifters allow the driver to select gears manually.
Thumb-start this bakkie with the GR-branded button and you discover a Hilux with significant extra voema. Throttle inputs are satisfyingly instant and responsive, especially in the selectable Power mode. Drive Mode Select offers Power and Eco modes that change the GR Sport’s power delivery and engine response.
The large double cab gets off the line quickly and continues to build momentum with a hearty feel, while there’s plenty of mid-range torque that makes for easy overtaking. Top speed is a claimed 175km/h.
We tested the GR Sport with a Vbox at Gerotek and it sprinted from 0-100km/h in 9.7 seconds compared to the 11.3 seconds we achieved in the 150kW Hilux 2.8 4x4 Legend RS — that’s even better than the 0.65 second improvement claimed by Toyota. It is one of a small handful of bakkies capable of a sub-10-second 0-100 time.
For its extra power the engine doesn’t slurp fuel excessively and the test vehicle averaged an economical 9.4l/100km.
The sported-up suspension reduces body roll without having a negative effect on the bakkie’s ability to absorb bumps. The ride is slightly harder without being uncomfortably firm, and this Hilux still glides over rough roads better than most one-tonners.
This plush ride is matched by solid build quality. Kept fresh with technology and refinement upgrades since its launch in 2016, the eighth-generation Hilux has aged very well. It doesn’t feel dated compared to newer rivals in terms of refinement and glides along with an impressively hushed nature.
Where it does show some ageing is in the cabin, with manually-selected intermittent wipers instead of automatic rain-sensing wipers. Also, the rear seat doesn’t have USB ports or air vents as per the modern trend.
Apart from that, standard fare in the Hilux GR Sport is plentiful and closely aligned with Legend-grade specification
A new feature is a panoramic view monitor, which provides surround camera as well as a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle surroundings. The touchscreen infotainment system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, along with steering wheel switch integration, Bluetooth and USB inputs.
The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable, and driver assist features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and pre-collision system.
Like all Toyotas it comes standard with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.
With its solid build and bulletproof reputation the locally-built Hilux has been the country’s favourite bakkie for many years and there’s nothing to suggest it may be knocked off its perch. The GR Sport adds an entertainingly sporty flavour to a winning package.
TECH SPECS
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 2,755cc
Power: 165kW
Torque: 550Nm
Transmission
Type: Six-speed auto
Drivetrain
Type: Rear-wheel drive, selectable 4x4, low range, rear diff lock
Performance
Top speed (claimed): 175km/h
0-100km/h (as tested): 9.7 seconds
Fuel Consumption (claimed): 8.0l/100km; 8.8l/ 100km (as tested)
Emissions: 210g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Keyless entry, retractable and power-adjustable side mirrors, automatic headlights, auto door lock, Alcantara and leather upholstery, park distance control, reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, air-conditioned glove box, multi-information display (MID), power windows, infotainment system, USB ports, power outlets (in 220 and 12V format), ABS brakes, seven airbags, stability control, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, pre-collision system, hill descent control
Ownership
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: Nine services/90,000km
Price: R891,400
Lease*: R19,034 a month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
COMPETITION
Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo double cab Wildtrak 4x4, 154kW/500Nm — R867,700
Volkswagen Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion 10 speed auto, 154kW500Nm — R900,000
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab 4x4 GR-Sport
We like: Refinement, ride and handling, reputation, performance
We dislike: Rear seat has no USB ports or air vents
Verdict: SA’s favourite bakkie gets sporty
Motor News star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport hits the mark
The motorsport-inspired model adds a sporty flavour to a winning package
